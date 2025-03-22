President blasts Israel for trying to drag Lebanon into new 'cycle of violence'

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has denounced “the attempts to drag Lebanon anew into the cycle of violence,” after at least two civilians were killed when Israeli military aircraft carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement with the Arab country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Aoun asked the army to “take the necessary measures to preserve citizens’ safety” and to launch an investigation.

“What happened today in the South and what has been continuing there since February 18 represent a blow to the project of rescuing Lebanon on which the Lebanese have unanimously agreed,” he said.

Aoun also called on all concerned forces in southern Lebanon, particularly the monitoring committee formed following the ceasefire agreement, and the Lebanese army to seriously follow up on unfolding developments to prevent negative repercussions and avoid any violation or chaos that could endanger the country.

The civil defense in southern Lebanon announced that two people were killed and ten others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Touline.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had struck positions belonging to the Hezbollah resistance movement in southern Lebanon, following rocket fire from Lebanese territory toward the northern part of the occupied territories.

The Israeli army also said its air force intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon toward the northern town of Metula in the Galilee region.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan TV News asserted that the military intercepted two more rockets before they crossed into the skies over occupied lands.

Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz warned the army would hit back after rocket fire from Lebanon into the northern side of the Israeli-occupied territories.

“We cannot allow fire from Lebanon on Galilee communities,” Katz said. “The Lebanese government is responsible for attacks from its territory. I have ordered the military to respond accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it was “alarmed by the possible escalation of violence” following the rocket fire.

“Any further escalation of this volatile situation could have serious consequences for the region,” it said.

“We strongly urge all parties to avoid jeopardizing the progress made, especially when civilian lives and the fragile stability observed in recent months are at risk.”

(Source: Press TV)