Iran urges UN Security Council to take immediate step to stop Israeli raids on Lebanon

TEHRAN – Iran on Sunday strongly condemned Israel’s extensive military strikes on various parts of Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement, saying it is the responsibility of the international community, especially the UN Security Council and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to take immediate and effective step to halt the Zionist regime’s military strikes.

France and the United States are guarantors of monitoring the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on Lebanon and Syria as well as the intensification of genocide in Gaza and the West Bank pose a real threat to international peace and security.

Hundreds of ceasefire violations by Israel over the past two months as well as the escalation of military attacks on various areas of Lebanon in the last three days are a clear indication of the “rogue behavior” of the Tel Aviv regime and its disregard for “all principles and norms of international law”.

On Sunday, Israel launched a series of heavy air strikes on several areas across southern Lebanon, leaving dozens injured or martyred, in a new aggression on the country despite the ceasefire deal which took effect in late November 2024.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned “attempts to once again drag Lebanon into the cycle of violence.”

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has also warned of the dire consequences of renewed military activity on Lebanon’s southern border, saying it “could drag the country into a new, devastating war.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has also denounced Israel, saying the Israeli occupation regime has so far violated Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire provisions with more than 1,500 breaches, while Lebanon and its resistance movement have fully adhered to all the provisions of the agreement.