Iran to Iraq: US illegal sanctions against on Iran’s oil industry lack credibility

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a telephone conversation on Monday night that the United States’ illegal sanctions against Iran's oil industry are baseless and lack credibility.

“The claims and accusations made by U.S. officials, that are aimed at exerting pressure on Iran, have no basis or credibility,” Araghchi said.

The telephone call came after Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraq is not part of the Axis of Resistance and Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani claimed that Iranian oil tankers were using forged Iraqi documents.

Iran’s chief diplomat said it is expected neighboring and friendly countries to remain “vigilant against America's divisive tactics, which seek nothing but to undermine friendly relations among regional countries in line with the sinister objectives of the Zionist regime.”

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the recent situation in the region, particularly the resumption of the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime against Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the U.S. military aggression against Yemen.

The Iranian chief diplomat called for an immediate action from the international community, especially from regional and Islamic countries, to stop these atrocities and prevent further insecurity in the entire region.