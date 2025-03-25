Iran says preparing response to Trump’s letter

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran has yet to respond to a letter from President Donald Trump of the United States regarding a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We have not yet responded to the U.S. president's letter, and this response is being prepared and will be presented soon through the appropriate channels and in the appropriate form," he said at a joint news conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Tuesday.

The minister clarified that Iran would not engage in direct talks with the Trump administration under the reinstated maximum pressure campaign.

“We do not negotiate directly with the United States under maximum pressure where we are witnessing military threats and increased economic sanctions from Washington,” he said.

However, Iran has always been eager to discuss its nuclear program to “create greater transparency” and is already holding talks and consultations with three European countries and other interested nations, he added.

“We have never left the negotiation table on our peaceful nuclear program and will not do so,” Araghchi said, suggesting that the country is willing to engage in indirect talks with Washington.

The minister reiterated Iran’s belief that regional problems should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, opposing any attacks or military conflicts in the region.

Trump recently restored the so-called “maximum pressure” policy, first introduced during his initial term in office in 2017.

(Source: Press TV)