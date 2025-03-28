Quds Day in Mumbai

MUMBAI- Today, once again, the city of Mumbai burst out in support of the agonized people of Palestine. The Isna Ashari Youths Foundation organized a protest march that, in essence, was a plea to humandity. Palestine reaffirmed the strength of its supporters today as thousands of people came forward to support the cause.

From Khoja Masjid to Kesar Bagh Hall, Dongri was the route of the march. It was heartwarming to see the participants throughout the procession chanting slogans in the favor of Palestine. The deep emotions, grief, and pain as well as the revolutionary spirits reflected in the face of every participant. It wasn't just men participating in the march, we had women and youths equally participating in the march which finally proves that the community has come together.

In every part of the world, there are always some learned people that contribute as well. Local scholars were not behind in this case as Maulana Hussain Mehdi Hussaini Sahab, Maulana Rooh-e-Zafar Sahab, and Maulana Muhammad Kararvi Sahab gave emotive speeches and rather fruitful. They adviced and coached us how we need to change the way we respond to the suffering people in Palestine. Attendees were told constantly to stand in victory rather than in silence. In silence, we do not show support, and in silence, we do not show accountability. Muslims should be active, they explained to the crowd. We do not abandon those considered equals and fight for justice, unwavering in our actions.

