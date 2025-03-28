Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Quds Day is a call for unity of Islamic Ummah in defending justice

TEHRAN - Thanking the Islamic Republic of Iran, Yemen and the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said the International Quds Day is a call for the unity of Islamic ummah in support of “right and justice”.

“We are proudly holding Quds Day marches to announce to the world that we have inherited struggle and resistance and this will continue,” the Palestinian movement said.

“On Quds Day, we remind the Arabs and Muslims that so long as the sanctities of the Islamic Ummah are in control of the enemies there will be no honor and future. The International Quds Day is a call for a fateful day in backing ‘right and justice’ through the unity of the entire Islamic ummah and the free people of the world,” the resistance movement noted.

The Islamic Jihad Movement also said, “We condemn the silence of the Arab and international community about the genocide of the people in Gaza and the West Bank by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States.”

It added, “We confidently announce that the plots of the enemy’s cabinet (Israeli cabinet) and the Trump administration for creating rift among the Palestinian nation and relocating them through carnage and the policy of starvation will end in failure.”

The Islamic Jihad also said, “We want the Arab and Muslim nations and free people in the world to participate in rallies on Quds Day as an expression of support for Gaza and the West Bank. We also send our prayers to all who have stood against the genocide (at the hands of the Zionist regime) and stood on the side of the Palestinians.”

The Islamic Jihad particularly praised the Yemeni people for resisting the raids by the United States on their country and are “paying the cost of their brave stance in defending Gaza”.

“We also thank the nation, government and Leader of Iran for adopting principled position in face of threats by the U.S.”

“We also thank our Hezbollah brothers (in Lebanese) that sacrificed and continue to sacrifice their best things in path of defending Palestine.”

The Islamic Jihad also said resistance forces are loyal in their campaign to free the Palestinian prisoners of war.

Rallies are being held on Quds in all Iranian cities and some Muslim and non-Muslim countries.

