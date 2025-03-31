Iran warns US through Swiss embassy it will act swiftly to aggression

TEHRAN - Given the ongoing malicious acts of the Zionist regime aimed at creating insecurity in the region coupled with U.S. President Donald Trump’s military threats against Iran, the acting head of the Swiss embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran represents the U.S. interests section in Iran.

The Foreign Ministry Director General for American Affairs Eisa Kamali rejected the provocative statements that violate international law and the United Nations Charter.

He also conveyed Iran's official warning regarding any acts of aggression and the Islamic Republic's determination to respond decisively and swiftly to any threats.

The acting head of the Swiss embassy assured that he would promptly relay these matters to the U.S. government.

The summoning took place as Trump threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if the country does not come to an agreement with his administration about its nuclear program.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said during a phone call with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Sunday.