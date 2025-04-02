Hakim: Regional Developments Should Not Be Underestimated or Exaggerated

Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, met with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, Hakim asserted that the current developments in West Asia should neither be underestimated nor exaggerated.

He noted that Iraq's stability, achieved across various dimensions, has a constructive impact on regional stability. Today, Iraq plays a significant role in the region and is actively engaging with all parties to promote peace and stability.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, as well as leveraging shared interests between the neighboring countries.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of stability in Syria and the importance of including all segments of the Syrian population in the political decision-making process, ensuring the protection of all groups.

Finally, Hakim condemned the resumption of attacks by the Israeli regime on Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the urgent need for international action to deter the occupying regime and halt these assaults.