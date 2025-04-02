Sanctions contradict UNESCO’s Open Access Policy: science minister

TEHRAN – Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf has condemned sanctions imposed on the country’s science sector, saying that the sanctions are in opposition to UNESCO’s Open Access Policy.

Addressing the Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy which was held at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, France, on March 25 and 26, the minister said that as per Resolution 2231 of the Security Council, imposing sanctions on scientific activities has no legal validity, IRNA reported.

The two-day event was held under the theme ‘Science Diplomacy in a Rapidly Changing World: Building Peace in the Minds of Men and Women’.

Simaei-Sarraf delineated Iran’s viewpoints and perspectives on issues such as modern science diplomacy to address the challenges of the 21st century, the role of science diplomacy in safeguarding the security of science and promoting open access in scientific research, and the role of science diplomacy in fostering fair cooperation for the development and responsible use of new and emerging technologies.

On the sidelines of the event, the official held meetings with the Deputy Director-General, Xing Qu; Assistant Director-General for Natural Science, Lidia Arthur Brito; Assistant Director-General for Education, Stefania Giannini; and Assistant Director-General for External Relations of UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko.

Moreover, Simaei-Sarraf held meetings with the ministers of science of Sri Lanka and Colombia and the deputy science ministers of Iraq and Switzerland.

In a meeting with Iranian professors residing in France and Germany, Simaei-Sarraf invited them to help enhance collaborations with the country.

The official also highlighted the need to amend laws and eliminate existing gaps to be able to benefit from the scientific capacities of Iranians living abroad. It was decided that 20 prominent Iranian professors residing in Europe would travel to Iran this summer to deliver speeches and hold scientific and educational workshops in different fields such as artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

The Global Ministerial Dialogue on science diplomacy, as part of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, aims to advance international dialogue on creating a new global framework for science diplomacy that addresses the current needs of society.

The dialogue aims to foster a high-level commitment to science diplomacy as an instrument for promoting dialogue and peace; explore innovative science diplomacy initiatives through exchanges between ministers, scientists, diplomats, and experts to contribute to peacebuilding and human rights protection; agree on a common framework to advance shared goals through science diplomacy; and highlight ongoing initiatives and opportunities in science diplomacy.

MT/MG

