Regional sedition won’t halt Israel’s rapid move towards decline: IRGC

TEHRAN - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the resistance front will finally put an end to the “disgraceful” existence of Palestine’s occupiers.

The IRGC issued a statement on Thursday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of a commander of the IRGC Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, who lost their lives in an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1, 2024.

The statement said the Zionist and American acts of sedition in the region will not be able to halt the occupying Israeli regime’s rapid move towards decline and collapse.

“By the grace of God, the resistance front, especially the brave and courageous Palestinian fighters, who now enjoy the great support and solidarity of nations across the globe, including in Europe and the US, will ultimately bring an end to the disgraceful existence of the occupiers of Palestine,” the statement added, Press TV reported.

It emphasized that the liberation of al-Aqsa Mosque, the first ‘Qibla’ of Muslims worldwide, will turn into the top headline of global media.

The statement described the anti-arrogance and anti-Zionist resistance as an “undeniable” reality which would achieve a final victory.

Despite the dream of the evil regime of Israel, the martyrdom of Zahedi and Haji Rahimi as well as other crimes of the brutal regime have failed to conceal the resistance front’s glorious victory and the end of the myth of invincibility of the Zionist military and the Zionist intelligence services, the IRGC said.

It noted that the Israeli regime has also failed to restore its shaky security following the martyrdom of the IRGC commander and his deputy.

Ultimately, by accepting the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli regime gave in to the faith and determination of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Palestinian fighters, the IRGC pointed out.

Born in 1960, Zahedi joined the IRGC in 1980 and was a commander of the elite force during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

He was the commander of the IRGC Air Force from 2005 to 2006. Later he served as the IRGC Ground Force Commander from 2006 to 2008.

Zahedi served as a commander of the IRGC Quds Force from 2008 to 2016.