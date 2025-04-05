Kermanshah tourist attractions witness 2.5 million visits during Nowruz

TEHRAN - Kermanshah province in the west of Iran has witnessed over 2.5 million visits from its historical, natural, cultural, and religious sites during the Nowruz 1404 holidays which began on March 20, the provincial tourism chief Dariush Farmani said.

Farmani told ISNA that the figure saw a 16.1% year-on-year increase. He said out of the total visits from the province’s tourist attractions, 242,000 were from historical sites.

Also, over 308,000 tourists resided in official residence centers, informal accommodation centers, and emergency accommodation centers during Nowruz vacations, he said, adding that the figure has witnessed a 21.5% year-on-year growth.

Currently, 85.6 percent of the province’s accommodation centers have been booked, he said.

He continued that 5,584 supervisory visits were made from the province’s tourism facilities to improve the quality of services rendered to Nowruz holidaymakers.

According to the official, 1,043,000 cars entered the province during March 17-April 3, remarking a 14.7% year-on-year rise.

He said 73,000 tourists and pilgrims crossed Khosravi and Parviz Khan checkpoints during the two-week holiday.

Kermanshah is highly celebrated for its profound historical and cultural significance. Set against the backdrop of the Zagros Mountains, Kermanshah has been an important center of civilization since ancient times.

The province boasts remarkable archaeological treasures, including the monumental rock reliefs of Taq-e Bostan and the ancient inscriptions at Bisotun, which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Beyond its historical allure, Kermanshah features breathtaking natural landscapes, such as the serene Sarab-e Niloofar spring, the dramatic Quri Qal’eh water cave, and the picturesque Parishan waterfall. With its blend of historical marvels and natural wonders, Kermanshah offers a rich tapestry of experiences that continue to captivate visitors and highlight Iran’s diverse heritage.

KD