Civil society activists warn about US threats against Iran

TEHRAN – More than 400 Iranian university professors, lawyers, human rights defenders, and independent political activists have written a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres warning about the U.S. threats of military aggression against Iran for its peaceful nuclear program.

“Despite Iran’s peaceful nuclear program being conducted under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it continues to be portrayed as a threat,” said part of the letter released on Saturday.

The signatories of the letter, that some of whom them have publicly criticized domestic policies or being imprisoned, also said they will stand on the side of the Iranian nation in the face of “any external aggression” and called on the international community to oppose “the warlike policies of the current U.S. administration”.

The following is the text of the letter:

Mr. António Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations

CC: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Your Excellency,

We, the undersigned—a collective of university professors, legal scholars, lawyers, human rights defenders, journalists, and independent political activists, including some who have publicly criticized the Iranian government and endured imprisonment or other forms of deprivation—submit this statement out of deep concern. Our message is addressed first and foremost to you, the UN General Assembly, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and through you, to U.S. policymakers, the American public, and the international community at large.

1) Iran’s Historical Experience with War

Iran endured an eight-year war imposed by Saddam Hussein’s regime, which acted as a proxy for both Eastern and Western powers. During that war, he used chemical weapons with the support and complicity of major international actors. The German government was among those that supplied the chemical precursors used in those attacks. Thousands of Iranian civilians and soldiers continue to suffer the long-term consequences.

We have experienced the devastation of war and do not wish to face it again. Iran has not initiated any conflict in the past century. Yet history has shown that if subjected to foreign aggression, the Iranian people will resist with determination and unity.

2) The Nuclear Issue and the JCPOA

Despite Iran’s peaceful nuclear program being conducted under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it continues to be portrayed as a threat—while Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, developed outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty and any international inspection regime, is ignored. This double standard undermines global non-proliferation efforts and fuels extremism.

Following years of intensive negotiations, Iran concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1. However, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the agreement without justification, despite Iran’s compliance. The subsequent imposition of sweeping sanctions targeted the Iranian people, depriving them of essential medicines, foodstuffs, and economic opportunity.

3) On Democracy and Foreign Intervention

While many of us have publicly criticized domestic policies, we firmly believe that Iran’s future—its independence, security, and democratic development—must be determined by its own citizens, free of foreign intervention. Democracy cannot be achieved through the intervention of foreign powers, especially those that openly exhibit authoritarian tendencies and support the criminal Israeli regime by supplying it with advanced weaponry, financial resources, and political backing. This is while Israel’s acts of genocide have been condemned by all international human rights organizations, are under investigation by the International Criminal Court, and have sparked widespread protests among the public and university students across the United States and Europe.

4) Concern for Global Peace

Our concerns extend beyond Iran’s borders. Over the past 15 months, the Israeli regime has blatantly violated international humanitarian law and universal human rights norms. These violations have occurred with impunity, enabled by the political and military support of the United States and certain European governments, eroding the credibility of international institutions.

We are alarmed by the rhetoric and posture of the current U.S. administration, which, despite campaign claims of peace, has resorted to militaristic threats and coercive diplomacy in its dealings with Greenland, Canada, Europe, Ukraine, and Gaza. Its repeated threats to “bomb Iran” if negotiations fail constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter and represent a grave threat to international peace and security.

5) Declaration of Position

We, the signatories of this statement, are united in our defense of Iran, its people, and the cause of global peace. Despite our varying political views and critiques of domestic governance, we will stand with our nation in the face of any external aggression.

We call upon the international community to oppose the warlike policies of the current U.S. administration and to condemn the ongoing crimes of the Israeli government. Any military action targeting Iran or its defensive capacities is not merely an attack on a government—it is an attack on the Iranian people and a threat to regional and global stability.

Respectfully,

1. Abadi, Ebrahim (Faculty member of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilizational Studies)

2. Abbas, Abazar (Physician)

3. Abdi, Hossein (Lawyer, poet, and university lecturer)

4. Abdi, Pouria (Social researcher)

5. Abdoh Tabrizi, Hossein (Former president of the stock exchange and economic manager)

6. Abdolkarimi, Bijan (Philosophy professor)

7. Abdollah, Ebrahim (Sociologist and cultural activist)

8. Abolpour, Samaneh (Researcher)

9. Adib, Masoud (Religion and philosophy researcher)

10. Agha Ebrahimi, Mohammad Reza (Associate professor of electrical engineering)

11. Aghajari, Zohreh (Psychologist, university faculty member)

12. Ahangar Solehboni, Azam (University faculty member)

13. Ahani, Mohammad Reza (Civil activist, member of the supporters of civil society)

14. Ahmadi, Mohammad Reza (Physician, civil activist)

15. Ahmadi, Zeinab (Editor)

16. Ahmadi Sheikhani, Mehrdad (Journalist)

17. Ahmadiyeh, Mojgan (Member of the board of the Association for the Support of Children's Rights)

18. Ahmadvand, Mohsen (Civil activist)

19. Akbari, Mohammad Ali (Professor at Shahid Beheshti University)

20. Akbarzadeh, Abazar (Physician)

21. Akbarzadeh, Abbas (Member of the faculty at Sharif University of Technology)

22. Akhundi, Mohammad Sadegh (University professor, political and civil activist)

23. Alamdari, Roozbeh (Journalist)

24. Alavi, Amir Taha (Laboratory science expert)

25. Alavitabar, Alireza (Researcher and retired university professor)

26. Ali, Abbas (Physician and epidemiology professor)

27. Allah Badashti, Reza (Economic activist and business manager)

28. Amin, Ahmad (Associate professor of Persian literature)

29. Arab Sorkhi, Feyzollah (Political and civil activist)

30. Aref, Peyman (Journalist - UK)

31. Arizi, Hamid (Industrial psychology professor)

32. Armin, Mohsen (Representative of the sixth parliament from Tehran and political activist)

33. Arvin, Bahareh (Member of the sociology department faculty at Tarbiat Modares University)

34. Asadi, Meshkat (Political sociology researcher)

35. Asef Nakhaei, Farzan (Journalist and civil activist)

36. Ashtarian, Kioomars (Public policy professor)

37. Asim, Mansour (Translator and private sector activist)

38. Askari, Hamed (Lecturer and international affairs researcher)

39. Ataei, Mohammad (History professor, University of Massachusetts)

40. Atashi, Kianoush (Entrepreneur)

41. Athari, Kamal (Development economics researcher and lecturer)

42. Azad, Mehrdad (Civil activist)

43. Azad Armaki, Taghi (Sociologist)

44. Azadegan, Ebrahim (Member of the faculty at Sharif University of Technology)

45. Azarafza, Marzieh (Director of the "Mam" civic education institute)

46. Azari, Narges (Social researcher)

47. Azizi, Parmis (Lawyer and student activist)

48. Baba Ahmadi, Dena (Political researcher and activist - UK)

49. Babaei, Barbod (Lawyer)

50. Babaei, Nemat (Physician)

51. Babasafari, Ali (Associate professor of Persian literature)

52. Badiee, Mojtaba (Member of the faculty at Shahid Beheshti University)

53. Badkoobeh, Mostafa (Poet)

54. Bagheri, Ali (Political analyst and activist)

55. Bagheri, Gholamreza (Physician)

56. Baghi, Emadeddin (Member of the Association for the Defense of Prisoners' Rights, writer, human rights activist and researcher, university lecturer)

57. Baghi, Maryam (Deputy of the Women's Human Rights Association)

58. Bahar, Mehri (University faculty member)

59. Bahavar, Emad (Member of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

60. Bahmanesh, Ali Akbar (Political activist)

61. Bakhtiari, Hassan (Senior expert in international relations)

62. Bani Asadi, Mohammad Hossein (Secretary General of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

63. Baranji, Kamran (Journalist)

64. Barsaghian, Sergei (Journalist and editorial secretary of Agaahi No magazine)

65. Baseri, Ali Akbar (Secretary of the Iranian Criminology Association)

66. Bashirie, Tahmoures (Lawyer and faculty member at Allameh Tabataba'i University)

67. Bayani, Safar Ali (Computer engineer)

68. Bazargan, Abolfazl (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

69. Beh, Sara

70. Behbahani, Kambiz (Political activist and journalist - Germany)

71. Beheshti, Hamid (Journalist - Germany)

72. Beheshti Shirazi, Seyyed Mohammad (Journalist, writer, political activist)

73. Behnoud, Masoud (Writer and journalist)

74. Behzadi, Behrouz (Editor-in-chief of Etemad newspaper)

75. Behzadi, Doustali (Civil activist)

76. Boorghani, Saham (Journalist)

77. Borghaei, Mona (Peace activist)

78. Bozorg Bigdeli, Saeed (Member of the faculty at Tarbiat Modares University)

79. Dabbagh, Soroush (Writer and researcher)

80. Dalvand, Hamidreza (University faculty member)

81. Danaei, Mohammad Reza (Director of the Urgent Important News media group)

82. Darvishi, Hadi (Sociologist and lawyer)

83. Darvishzadeh, Mohammad (Head of the Iranian Law and Legal Research Institute, former Supreme Court judge)

84. Dashtbani, Davoud (Journalist and political activist)

85. Dashti, Asgar (Researcher)

86. Dastgheib, Seyyed Ehsan (Writer and translator)

87. Davoudi, Mohammad (Water engineer)

88. Deghati, Hossein (Member of Zeytoon Association)

89. Dehghan, Gholamali (Political expert and history lecturer)

90. Dehghani, Milad (Social activist)

91. Dehghani, Yahya (Retired university professor and director of Mobtakaran cultural publishing institute)

92. Delavari, Abolfazl (Associate professor of political science at Allameh Tabataba'i University)

93. Doustdar, Bahram (Political activist - Germany)

94. Ebadi, Rahim (Member of the faculty at Farhangian University)

95. Ebrahim Fattahi, Mohammad (Translator)

96. Ebrahim Nejad, Mostafa (Licensed attorney)

97. Ebrahimi, Davoud (Civil activist)

98. Ebtehaj, Fariba (Political activist)

99. Edalat, Abbas (Peace activist)

100. Eghbal, Shahram (Critic, translator, and children's literature researcher)

101. Eghtenaei, Amir (Journalist - Sazandegi newspaper - and political activist)

102. Ehsaie, Mohammad (Prominent calligrapher artist)

103. Ehsandar, Ahmad (Peace activist)

104. Elyasi, Behrouz (Teacher and Journalist)

105. Emami, Amir Abbas (Economist and blockchain expert)

106. Esfandi, Siamak (Neurology specialist physician)

107. Eskafi, Ebrahim (Translator)

108. Eskandari, Ahmad (Radiology resident)

109. Esmaeil, Farhad (Active in the field

110. Esmaeili, Ahmad (Retired secretary)

111. Esmaeili, Hamid Amin (Retired faculty member and political activist)

112. Esmaeilnejad, Alireza (Lecturer and cultural activist)

113. Fahimi, Ashraf (Lecturer)

114. Fahimi, Mahin (Civil activist)

115. Fahimi, Parvin (Mother of martyr Sohrab Aarabi)

116. Fakhrzadeh, Mehdi (Journalist)

117. Falahatpisheh, Heshmat (Member of the faculty at Allameh Tabataba'i University)

118. Farahani, Ali Akbar (Economic activist)

119. Farahani, Alireza (University professor and economic and social development activist)

120. Faraji, Fatemeh (Lawyer and attorney)

121. Faraji, Hossein (Social and political activist)

122. Faraji, Morteza (Retired university professor)

123. Farkhondeh, Vahid (Journalist - Switzerland)

124. Farzadi, Ghaffar (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

125. Farzaneh, Forouhar (Member of the faculty at Sharif University of Technology)

126. Fattahi, Katayoun (Psychologist, political-social activist)

127. Fattahi, Yahya (Civil engineer)

128. Fazeli, Nemat (University professor, anthropology discipline)

129. Fekri, Mohammad (Social researcher)

130. Forghani, Azadeh (Civil activist)

131. Ghabel Jami, Hadi (Progressive cleric, reformist political activist)

132. Ghadimi, Hadi (Private sector manager and social activist)

133. Ghaffari, Akramolmolouk (Civil activist)

134. Ghaffari, Masoud (Retired professor at Tarbiat Modares University)

135. Ghaheri, Hossein (President of the Iran-China Strategic Studies Think Tank)

136. Ghahremani, Mostafa (Physician, social activist residing in Germany)

137. Gharavi, Ali Asghar (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

138. Gharavi, Nooredin (Former governor of East Azerbaijan, researcher)

139. Ghasemi, Hojjatollah (Religious-political activist)

140. Ghasemi Feyzabadi, Hamid (Journalist and civil activist)

141. Gholamreza-Kashi, Abdollah (Philosophy professor at Farhangian University)

142. Gholi, Ali (Public policy researcher, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics)

143. Ghorbani, Mehdi (Graphic designer)

144. Ghoreishi, Seyed Mohammad Hossein (Associate professor of linguistics)

145. Ghouchani, Mohammad (Director and editor-in-chief of Agaahi No magazine)

146. Gilzad Kohan, Behdad (Public policy researcher)

147. Goodarzi, Meysam (Member of the Nazi Abad Civil Supporters Institute)

148. Gorji, Ali (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

149. Gorji, Ali Akbar (Law professor at the university)

150. Hadavi, Mohammad Amin (Civil activist)

151. Hadi, Shahram (Press editor)

152. Hadizadeh, Azadeh (University professor and urban and business development activist)

153. Haghpanah, Jafar (Ethnic-cultural issues researcher)

154. Harri, Zohreh (Retired secretary and social activist)

155. Hasani, Fatemeh (Social activist and researcher)

156. Hashemi, Azam Sadat (Historian and member of the Iranian Civil Society Supporters Organization)

157. Hasiri, Seyed Mahdi (Social activist)

158. Heidari, Hafez (University faculty member)

159. Heidari, Mohammad Hossein (Social researcher)

160. Hojjat Panah, Hossein (Sociologist and member of the Iranian Sociological Association)

161. Honari, Ali

162. Hormozi, Kheirollah (Law professor at Allameh University)

163. Hosseini, Narges (Sociologist)

164. Hosseini, Seyed Amir (Former Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee)

165. Hosseini, Seyed Sadegh (Journalist)

166. Hosseini Sarzi, Seyed Hasan (Political activist, senior civil engineering expert, CEO of a construction company)

167. Imani, Narges (Sociologist)

168. Imani, Nasser (Nazi Abad Civil Supporters Institute)

169. Imani Jajarmi, Mohammad (Sociologist)

170. Jafari, Mehrnoush (Director General of Domestic Press during the reform era)

171. Jafari, Seyed Mohammad Mehdi (University professor, researcher of Quran and Nahj al-Balagha)

172. Jafari Ghanavati, Jafar (University professor and director of the Encyclopedia of People's Culture)

173. Jafari Sani, Moslem (University faculty member)

174. Jafarian, Reza (Civil activist)

175. Jahandideh, Afshin (Translator)

176. Jalaeipour, Hamidreza (Sociology professor at the University of Tehran)

177. Jalaeipour, Mohammad Reza (Political and civil activist and researcher)

178. Jalali, Rasoul (Official agriculture expert)

179. Jalali, Seyed Yaser (Social sciences researcher)

180. Jamali Monfared, Roza (Writer and civil activist)

181. Jamshidi Gohari, Mohammad (Retired diplomat)

182. Jamshidi Gohari, Touba (Political activist)

183. Jelodari, Mitra (Political activist)

184. Jokar, Manouchehr (University faculty member)

185. Kadivar, Mohammad Reza (Social-political activist)

186. Kamali, Hossein (Full professor at the University of Hartford)

187. Kamali, Khosrow (History professor)

188. Kamali Ahmad Saraei, Fatemeh (Director of Sarayi Publications)

189. Karim, Abdollah (Faculty member of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilizational Studies)

190. Karimi, Sasan (International politics lecturer at the University of Tehran)

191. Karimi Maleh, Ali (Retired political science professor at the University of Mazandaran)

192. Karoubi, Hossein (Political activist, son of Ayatollah Karroubi)

193. Karoubi, Taghi (University professor, son of Ayatollah Karroubi)

194. Kasraei, Mohammad Salar (Faculty member of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies)

195. Katouzi, Zoya (Peace activist)

196. Kavei, Amin (Economic researcher)

197. Ketabi, Saeed (Religious-political activist)

198. Khadir, Mehrdad (Journalist and director of Omid-e Javan weekly)

199. Khaefi, Mansoureh (Social researcher)

200. Khalili, Saeed (Lawyer and human rights defender)

201. Khaniki, Hadi (Communications professor at Allameh University and political-cultural activist)

202. Khatibinejad, Mohammad Reza (Sociologist, cultural and civil activist)

203. Khiavi, Alireza (Political activist)

204. Khormaei, Mohammad Hossein (Political activist and cultural researcher)

205. Khorram, Seyed Amir (Political activist and former member of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

206. Khorramshahi, Seyyed Ziaoddin (Lawyer from Kermanshah)

207. Khoshdel, Siavash (Teacher)

208. Khoshrou Safa, Kaveh (Political-civil activist - USA)

209. Khosmood, Foad (Peace activist)

210. Kohzadi, Parvin (Journalist)

211. Kolahi, Mohammad Reza (Faculty member of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilizational Studies)

212. Komijani, Faraj (Secretary General of the Iranian Teachers' Assembly Party)

213. Kord, Mahmoud (Civil activist - Germany)

214. Ladoni, Masoud (Civil activist)

215. Mahdavi, Naser (Philosophy professor)

216. Mahmoudabadi, Azim (Religion and philosophy researcher, member of Etemad newspaper editorial team)

217. Mahmoudi, Soheil (Poet and writer)

218. Majdzadeh, Mina (Lawyer)

219. Maleki, Abbas (Energy policy professor at Sharif University of Technology)

220. Maleki, Arash (International law researcher)

221. Malekshah, Meysam (Social researcher)

222. Maljoo, Mohammad (Economist)

223. Mallaki, Ahmad (Social development specialist)

224. Mansouri, Ehsan

225. Marjaei, Farid (Writer, civil activist)

226. Markazi, Rasoul (Pharmacist)

227. Massali, Hassan (Political activist)

228. Massarrat, Professor Mohsen (University professor - Berlin, Germany)

229. Mazrouei, Ali (Journalist, political activist, and former parliament representative)

230. Mehrabi, Elham (Editor and teacher)

231. Meysami, Lotfollah (Director of Cheshmandaz-e Iran magazine)

232. Mirdamadi, Serajoddin (Researcher and journalist

233. Mirdamadi, Yaser (Religion and philosophy researcher, residing in the UK)

234. Mirsaeedi, Mansour (Law professor at Allameh Tabataba'i University)

235. Mirzaei, Faramarz (Arabic language and literature professor at the university)

236. Mirzaei, Hossein (University faculty member)

237. Mirzaei, Yadollah (Retired university professor)

238. Modiri, Sadegh (Social activist)

239. Moeid Far, Saeed (President of the Iranian Sociological Association)

240. Moeini, Zahra (Social researcher)

241. Mofidi Ahmadi, Hossein (International affairs researcher)

242. Moghimi, Mohammad

243. Mohammadi, Jamshid (Civil activist)

244. Mohammadi, Maliheh (Writer and political activist)

245. Mohammadi, Ojan (Musician)

246. Mohammadi, Toofan (Member of the central council of the Iranian Teachers' Assembly)

247. Mohammadnia, Arash (Political activist)

248. Mohsenzadeh, Mohsen (Researcher)

249. Mojahedi, Mohammad Mahdi (Policy researcher, faculty member of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies)

250. Mokhtari, Pozhhan (University professor)

251. Molaverdi, Shahindokht (Secretary General of the Association for the Support of Women's Human Rights)

252. Momeni, Somayeh (Sociologist)

253. Montajabi, Akbar (President of the Tehran Province Journalists' Association and editor-in-chief of Sazandegi newspaper)

254. Montazeri, Ahmad (Office Manager of late Grand Ayatollah Montazeri)

255. Montazeri, Saeed (Political and civil activist, Son of late Grand Ayatollah Montazeri)

256. Moradi, Majid (Political and media activist)

257. Moravvej (University faculty member)

258. Morovati, Mohammad (Member of the faculty at Khatam University)

259. Mortazavi, Jalil (Journalist)

260. Mortazi Langeroudi, Minou (Civil society activist, member of the board of the Association for the Defense of Prisoners' Rights)

261. Motamedi, Aboozar (Civil and media activist)

262. Motamedi, Ali (Civil activist)

263. Motamedi, Zoha (Civil activist)

264. Motamedi Mehr, Mehdi (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

265. Mousaei, Abbas (Political activist)

266. Mousavi, Mir-Taher (Sociology professor at the university)

267. Mousavi, Seyed Hossein (Political science student)

268. Mousavi Khalkhali, Seyed Ali (Journalist, writer, translator, and editor-in-chief of Iranian Diplomacy)

269. Movahedi Savoji, Mohammad Hassan (Member of the faculty at Mofid University)

270. Mozaffar, Mohammad Javad (Director of Kavir Publications and member of the board of the Association for the Defense of Prisoners' Rights)

271. Mozaffari, Ali (Civil activist)

272. Naderi, Mohammad Javad

273. Naeimipour, Mohammad (Representative of the sixth parliament and political-social activist)

274. Najafi, Mohammad Javad (University faculty member)

275. Najafi Mehr, Fariborz (Journalist and political activist)

276. Namdari, Reza (Peace activist)

277. Naseri, Amin (Visiting professor at the Faculty of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology)

278. Nasiri Fard, Hossein (Private sector manager and social development activist)

279. Nasr Esfahani, Mohammad (Member of the retired faculty at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences)

280. Nasri, Ali (International relations expert)

281. Nasri, Reza (International lawyer and foreign policy expert)

282. Nazari, Ali (Director of Mostaghel newspaper)

283. Nesaei, Khabat (University faculty member)

284. Nikjoo, Ali (Psychiatrist and analytical psychotherapist)

285. Nikjoo, Mohammad Amin (Development economics researcher)

286. Nili, Zohreh (Civil activist)

287. Noghrhekar, Saleh (Lawyer and human rights defender)

288. Nouri, Elaheh (Political activist)

289. Nouri, Hadi (Associate professor of sociology)

290. Nowruzi, Noormohammad (University faculty member)

291. Pezeshkian, Amin (Member of the Kargozaran Sazandegi Party)

292. Pouramir, Mehdi (Clinical biochemistry professor)

293. Pourazim, Hassan (Physician, civil activist)

294. Pourebadi, Sadegh (Author and translator in Arabic and Persian)

295. Pourkheiri, Ali (Researcher)

296. Rabbani Amlashi, Zahra (Retired secretary and civil activist)

297. Raei, Ali (Director of Seda weekly)

298. Raei, Mojtaba (Researcher)

299. Rafiei, Hassan (Psychiatrist and university faculty member)

300. Rafiei, Mehdi (Social researcher)

301. Rahbar, Mostafa (Lawyer and member of the Iran National Unity Party)

302. Rahimpour, Sina (Political and media activist)

303. Rahman, Khabat (Faculty member of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilizational Studies)

304. Rahmani, Hassan (Urban sociology and cultural policy researcher)

305. Rahmani, Jabbar (Faculty member of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilizational Studies)

306. Rahmanian, Mehdi (Director of Shargh newspaper)

307. Rahmanian, Mohammad Ali (Social and economic activist)

308. Rahmati, Mohammad Mehdi (University faculty member)

309. Rajabian, Alireza (Physician)

310. Ramezan, Abdollah (Retired professor at the University of Tehran)

311. Ramezani, Ahmad (Member of the faculty at Sharif University of Technology)

312. Ramezani, Mehrangiz (Civil activist)

313. Ramezani, Mehri (Member of Mothers for Peace Iran)

314. Rasaei, Mohammad Javad (Member of the faculty at Tarbiat Modares University)

315. Rasoulian, Hamidreza (Lawyer)

316. Razavi, Kamal (Sociologist and journalist)

317. Razi, Farid (Political activist)

318. Razmgir, Seyed Mohammad (Economic activist)

319. Rezaei, Abdolali (Sociologist and social researcher)

320. Rezaei, Ahad (Member of the central council of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

321. Rezaei, Ahmad (Faculty member and chemical veteran)

322. Rezaei, Mehran (Hardware professor)

323. Rokhsefat, Seyed Mostafa (Owner of Kian monthly)

324. Rouh, Mohammad Javad (Editor-in-chief of Ham Mihan newspaper)

325. Rouhanifard, Mehdi (Media activist)

326. Rouhi, Peyman (Political-civil activist - Sweden

327. Saberian, Mohammad (Political activist)

328. Sadatian, Seyed Jalal (University Professor)

329. Sadeghi, Morteza (Political activist from the Netherlands)

330. Sadeghian, Alireza (Retiree)

331. Sadeghzadeh, Esfandiar (Civil activist)

332. Saeed Afkham Shoara, Mohammad Reza (Resource engineer)

333. Safarzaei, Saman (Journalist)

334. Safavi, Seyed (Political activist)

335. Safi, Zahra (Nazi Abad Civil Supporters Institute)

336. Safian, Mohammad Javad (Philosophy professor)

337. Saharkhiz, Isa (Journalist, civil activist)

338. Sahimi, Mohammad (University professor)

339. Salari, Masoud (Political activist)

340. Salarifar, Abbasali (Laboratory expert)

341. Samiei, Mercedeh (Psychiatrist)

342. Samti, Mohammad Sadegh

343. Saneifar, Sepideh (Lawyer and civil activist)

344. Saniei, Mohsen (Electrical engineering professor)

345. Sanjari, Mostafa (Physician)

346. Sarkhosh, Niko (Translator)

347. Sazegar, Li (Translator and political science researcher)

348. Sedaghat, Hossein (Social security and youth researcher)

349. Sepahvand, Hossein (Political and cultural activist)

350. Seraj, Mohsen (Political activist)

351. Seyed Mir Ramazani, Mostafa (Psychiatrist)

352. Shadi, Zhaleh (Sociology professor at the university)

353. Shafaghi, Shahriar (Researcher)

354. Shahbakhsh, Reza (Political activist - Germany)

355. Shahraki, Manouchehr (Lecturer)

356. Shams ol Vaezin, Mashallah (Editor-in-chief of several banned newspapers)

357. Shariati, Shams (Political science student and lecturer, National University of Ireland)

358. Sharifi, Gholamhossein (Persian literature department)

359. Sharifi-Zarchi, Ali (Member of the faculty at Sharif University of Technology)

360. Sharifpour, Elahe (Human rights lawyer and former Iran desk officer at Human Rights Watch)

361. Shateri, Somayeh

362. Sheibani, Reyhaneh (Political and civil activist)

363. Shirazi, Mohammad Hossein (Engineer)

364. Shiri, Ebrahim (Political activist, translator, researcher - Azerbaijan)

365. Shirin, Maryam (Human rights and women's rights activist from Munich)

366. Shirzad, Ahmad (University professor)

367. Shojaei, Monir (Member of the "Mam" civic education institute)

368. Shojaeian, Sowlat (Business researcher)

369. Shokoufi, Babak (Architect and university professor)

370. Shokri, Javad (Economic activist and business manager)

371. Shokrollahi, Anahita (PhD student, energy geopolitics researcher)

372. Soleiman Nouri, Reza (Journalist)

373. Soltani, Siamak (Political-civil activist - Germany)

374. Soltani Renani, Mohammad (Member of the faculty at the University of Isfahan)

375. Soltaniyeh, Mahdi (Economic activist, former secretary of the Coordination Council of Engineering, Professional, and Trade Associations)

376. Soroush, Abdolkarim

377. Soulati, Mehran (Sociologist and political-cultural activist)

378. Taghipour, Ali (Economic activist)

379. Tajik, Abdolreza (Political activist and journalist from France)

380. Tajmehr, Karam Reza (Fiction writer and journalist)

381. Taran, Reza (Religion and politics researcher)

382. Tarani, Raheleh (Psychologist physician)

383. Tavakoli, Faezeh (Historian)

384. Tavassoli, Mohammad (Former Secretary General of the Freedom Movement of Iran)

385. Tehrani, Reza (Director of Kian magazine)

386. Tofighi, Fatemeh (Researcher)

387. Tohidi, Farhad (Writer and cinema lecturer)

388. Tonekaboni, Zohreh (Member of the Iranian Mothers for Peace)

389. Torkaman, Mohammad (Historical researcher and writer)

390. Vafapour, Hossein (University professor)

391. Vahidi, Seraj (Surgeon, university professor, and representative of the sixth parliament from Yazd)

392. Vosooghi, Dariush (Civil activist)

393. Yazdanpanah, Mohsen (Development researcher)

394. Younesian, Majid (Journalist)

395. Youram, Yasha (Story

396. Yousefi, Iman (IT and communications consultant)

397. Yousefi Jamarani, Mehdi (Political activist)

398. Zadghannad, Saeedeh (Social researcher)

399. Zahed, Saeed (Sociologist)

400. Zare Kahnamooi, Asghar (Writer and political activist)

401. Zarif, Mohammad Javad (Professor at the University of Tehran)

402. Zarifian, Gholamreza (Faculty member at the University of Tehran)

403. Zeitoon Community (Iranian Peace Seekers Center)

404. Ziaei Bigdeli, Mohammad Reza (International law professor at Allameh Tabataba'i University)

405. Zoghi Roudsari, Behnam (Development researcher)