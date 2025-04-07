America and the Libya model

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Arman-e-Melli discussed Trump's various moves and claims against Iran and wrote: Political analysts believe that Trump's main goal is to revive the policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

Some even believe that Trump is seeking to implement the "Libya model" in regard to Iran’s nuclear program, a model based on which the other party must abandon all of its nuclear activities. For this reason, Trump is practically demanding the closure of Iran's nuclear facilities and not genuine negotiations. However, such a demand is not acceptable to Iran in any way. Tehran had previously emphasized that uranium enrichment capacity is a red line in negotiations and is not willing to give it up under any circumstances. However, Trump and some of his regional allies, including Israel, are seeking to reduce Iran's resistance in the region and bring it to the negotiating table unilaterally through a combination of economic and security pressures. In this regard, Trump has taken steps to impose broader sanctions on Iran. He has not only tightened sanctions on the Iranian oil industry but also is trying to completely block Iran’s oil exports by threatening private Chinese companies that buy Iranian oil.

Jam-e-Jam: Psychological warfare against Iran in Western media

Jam-e-Jam examined the axis of psychological warfare against Iran in an interview with Dr. Hamid Reza Asefi, former spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said: The purpose of the axis of the psychological warfare is to inspire an idea that that Islamic Republic of Iran has been weakened, especially after the developments in Syria and the martyrdom of Hezbollah leaders and many Hamas officials; actions that were taken to show the decline of Iran's influence and authority in the region. At the same time, the United States was trying to target the historical memory of the Iranian people and prevent them from comparing the current situation with the past in such a way that their evaluation is made solely based on current conditions. Whether we like it or not, the United States has been somewhat successful in these two areas by using various media outlets. But the chief goal of this psychological operation is to create confusion and polarization, intensify economic problems and pressures, and consequently provoke unrest to weaken the Islamic Republic, as it has taken such actions on several occasions in the past.

Iran: Iran has the right to negotiate indirectly

In a note, the Iran newspaper cited reasons why Iran is distrustful of the United States, and it is because of this lack of trust that Tehran refuses to negotiate directly with Washington. It wrote: The fact is that the U.S. foreign policy towards Iran over the past 80 years has always centered on pursuing American interests and ignoring the national interests of the Iranians. Given America's bad record concerning Iran, the Islamic Republic should be given the right to have a pessimistic view of the new round of possible negotiations and pursue the path of indirect negotiations as experience has proven that America cannot be trusted. In recent years, after months/years of negotiations on the Iran nuclear issue, with a change of presidents in the White House, they turned their back on the JCPOA. They wasted months of intensive diplomatic efforts by six world powers and the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, Iran has still not closed the path to diplomacy and has prepared the situation for “indirect” negotiations. Their good intentions must be proven in indirect negotiations, and then Iran will take further steps. But threats will lead to counter-threats.

Farhikhtegan: Celebrities who joined the opposition have been isolated

Farhikhtegan analyzed the isolation of celebrities who joined the opposition. It said: Celebrities who left Iran and joined the opposition are now acknowledging their isolation. This admission shows the bitter realities of life after joining the opposition. It also reflects changes in financial and media structures that once supported the managers of these media outlets. The reduction in financial help, which has been exacerbated by political developments such as Trump’s rise to power, as well as the fading presence of these individuals in media space due to changes in media algorithms and the failure of sabotage projects, have brought them to a point where they are forced to recount their failures. During the 2022 events (that followed the Masha Amini death), the platforms favored opposition content, helping them gain a greater audience and voices being heard by their supporters. But over time, and especially after the failure of the sabotage project, this situation changed. This isolation is not only a result of the reduction in financial support but also a change in media paradigms that no longer view these individuals as influential voices.