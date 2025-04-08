Iran ranks second among Islamic nations in SCImago 2024

TEHRAN –According to the recent ranking published by SCImago 2024, Iran, with 75501 documents, ranks second among Islamic countries.

The country ranks 17 globally, dropping one position in the ranking compared to the past year. Turkey (with 82150 documents, and Saudi Arabia (with 72167 documents) rank first and third, respectively, Mehr news agency reported.

In 2022, the country published over 78,000 documents in Scopus, but in 2023 the number of documents declined reaching 74,000. In 2024, the trend has increased but not yet reaching the figure published in 2022.

According to the report, in terms of citations (89,492), Iran ranks second and fifteen in the region and the world, respectively. Over the past five years, the country’s global ranking has improved from 19 to 15.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey with 121,838 and 81,106 citations, ranked first and third, respectively.

China (with 1215824 documents), The United States (with 743,884 documents), and India (with 351,928) are placed first to third in the SCImago ranking 2024.

Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific productions from currently 17 to 12 by 2027.

Due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 to 17,

Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, has said.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

SIR 2025 includes 195 Iranian institutions

SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2025 has placed 195 Iranian universities among the top institutions in the world compared to 197 universities in 2024.

The SIR is a classification of academic and research-related institutions ranked by a composite indicator that combines three different sets of indicators based on research performance, innovation outputs, and societal impact measured by their web visibility.

The research ranking refers to the volume, impact, and quality of the institution’s research output.

The innovation ranking is calculated on the number of patent applications of the institution and the citations that its research output receives from patents.

The societal ranking is based on the number of pages on the institution’s website and the number of backlinks and mentions from social networks.

In the latest ranking, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, University of Tehran, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences are the top five institutions.

Compared to all sectors (percentiles), Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks first in West Asia, and 6th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Dentistry, ranking first in West Asia, and 37th in the world, respectively.

University of Tehran is placed first in the country, second in West Asia, and 11th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Business, Management, and Accounting, ranking first in West Asia, and 53rd globally.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services ranks second in Iran, fourth in West Asia, and 17th in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Dentistry, ranking fifth in West Asia, and 68th globally.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranked second nationwide. It ranked fifth in West Asia, and 23rd in the world. The university’s best ranking is in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics, ranking fifth in West Asia, and 53rd globally.

Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks third in the country. It ranks 6th in West Asia, and 24th globally. The university’s best ranking is in Obstetrics and Gynecology, ranking eighth in West Asia, and 202nd in the world.

Recent rankings

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology; Life sciences and Medicine; and Natural sciences, Mehr news agency reported.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 280, is placed first in the country; it ranked 346 globally in 2024.



Sharif University of Technology ranks second in the country, and its global ranking has risen from 410-450 in 2024 to 292 this year.

Amirkabir University of Technology (451-500) and Iran University of Science and Technology (501-550) are placed third and fourth, respectively. They are included in the QS ranking this year.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world.

Sharif University of Technology (with a global ranking of 301- 350) tops the universities of the country.

Amirkabir University of Technology and Iran University of Science and Technology, both with a global ranking of 351–400, are placed second.

Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and the University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 401-500, rank third.

THE World University Rankings 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Science, and Engineering.

University of Tehran (401-500), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and Shahid Beheshti University (501-600), Allameh Tabatabaei University and University of Isfahan (601), are ranked first to third in Art and Humanities.

University of Tehran (201-250), Sharif University of Technology (301-400), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Iran University of Science and Technology (401-500), are the top four institutions in Business and Economics.

