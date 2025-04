More than 200,000 tulips at Chamran Park in the city of Karaj have come into bloom, welcoming people to the eleventh edition of a festival that opened to the public on Friday, April 4, and will run until April 11.

Tulip bulbs of around 20 species have been planted in a flower garden with the display of a flower carpet measuring 2,700 square meters.

Photo: Mehr / Nadia Pormah