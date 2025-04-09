Iranian minister highlights opportunities for stronger cultural cooperation with China

TEHRAN - Iran’s tourism minister has underscored the long-standing cultural and economic ties between the Islamic Republic and China, emphasizing their strategic partnership in heritage promotion and the potential for further collaboration.

In a recent interview with PhoenixTV News during the AIM Congress 2025 in UAE, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri reflected on the rich history of Iran-China relations as he described the ancient Silk Road as a symbol of the deep cultural, economic, and civilizational connections between the two nations.

He noted that these interactions, which have spanned centuries, continue to shape the future of cultural diplomacy in Asia. He specifically pointed to the recent strategic agreements between the two countries, including the 25-year Cooperation Agreement, as a new chapter in their collaboration.

Despite the significant progress in economic relations, with China being Iran’s largest trading partner, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the vast potential for expansion in cultural, tourism, and investment exchanges. He stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in areas such as language education, joint media productions, cultural exhibitions, artist exchanges, and the restoration of historical sites.

The Minister also pointed to the growing cross-border partnerships between Iran, Central Asian countries, and China to revive the Silk Road heritage. He emphasized that the development of shared tourism routes, investment in infrastructure, and attracting international tourists, particularly from China, are critical priorities for both nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri also underscored the role of UNESCO in supporting joint Asian heritage projects and called for investments in cultural projects with a non-Western approach. He identified China, Russia, and Central Asian nations as key potential partners in these initiatives.

As part of the ongoing push for deeper cultural engagement, the minister discussed the growing importance of digital tourism, including the use of virtual reality and online tours, as cost-effective means of broadening tourism experiences.

He also touched upon plans to collaborate with China’s CCTV news agency on producing joint promotional content, bringing Chinese documentary filmmakers to Iran, and expanding Iran’s tourism presence on Chinese media platforms, including the “Visit Iran” website.

Furthermore, he emphasized the best use of social media and engaging influential Chinese figures for cultural marketing, as well as collaborating with Asian cultural funds to strengthen ties between the two nations.

He concluded by noting that the “new Silk Road” represents not only a route for trade and commerce but also a pathway for dialogue among civilizations and the revival of a shared cultural identity.

AM