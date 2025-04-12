Iran Film Week opens in Hanoi

TEHRAN-Iran Film Week in Hanoi was launched on Friday at the National Cinema Center in the capital of Vietnam in the presence of Ali Akbar Nazari, Iran’s ambassador to Vietnam, and Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam.

Organized by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hanoi in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event is held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Vietnam, IRNA reported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Iranian ambassador said: “Iranian cinema has long established itself as a distinctive and influential one in the world. With its minimalist yet emotional, poetic and deeply humanistic storytelling style, the films not only touch the hearts of audiences in the West Asian country but also receive admiration on the international stage”.

“Since the early 20th century, when the first cinema opened in Iran, just five years after the invention of cinema by the Lumière brothers, the country has quickly approached the seventh art. The first Iranian sound film was produced more than 90 years ago, beginning a long journey of strong development, constant innovation, and creativity,” Nazari added.

“Over the course of nearly a century, Iranian cinema has overcome many political and cultural barriers to become a globally respected cinematic powerhouse. At prestigious film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and even the Oscars, Iranian films are regularly honored for their depth of content, humanity, and unique cinematic language,” he noted.

Referring to the film week an opportunity for audiences to enjoy Iran's internationally awarded works, the ambassador said: “The event also opens up a space for exchange and understanding between the two cultures, thereby strengthening the friendship between the people of the two countries”.

“In recent years, Iranian cinema has had a significant presence at the Hanoi International Film Festival, continuously winning many prestigious awards, affirming the talent of filmmakers as well as the strong vitality of Iranian storytelling in the hearts of Vietnamese audiences,” Nazari noted.

“According to film experts, what makes Iranian films special is their ability to tell simple, everyday stories that contain philosophical depth. From films about children and families to works that explore social, moral, or religious themes, all are expressed through a subtle, intimate, and emotionally powerful storytelling style,” he stated.

At the 2024 Hanoi International Film Festival, Iranian cinema had a big winning season with most of the main awards such as the Best Feature Film, Best Director for both short and feature films, and Best Actor.

“We are delighted to bring Iranian cinema to Hanoi. This film week is a celebration of our shared cultural values ​​and a testament to the enduring power of cinema to connect cultures and nations. The five Iranian films selected for the event are essentially five windows into the culture of Iranian society for the Vietnamese audience. They serve as five bridges to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between our two nations,” Nazari concluded.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Quang Dong, said: “With its profound culture, science, and philosophical foundations, Iran possesses a strong film industry that has significantly contributed to humanity’s cultural heritage. Iranian cinema, with its meaningful stories rooted in everyday life, has captivated global audiences while maintaining a close connection to the realities of this beautiful country and its people”.

“We believe that the Iran Film Week will offer Vietnamese audiences deeper insights into the essence of Iranian customs, culture, and people, highlighting shared values between our two cultures such as life, love, and family,” he asserted.

The five Iranian films shown during the week include “In the Arms of the Tree,” directed by Babak Khajehpasha, “Fragrant” by Hadi Moghadamdoost, “A Passenger from Ganora” by Ahmad Alamdar, “Beyro” by Morteza Ali Abbasmirzaee, and “Goodbye Shirazi Girl” by Afshin Hashemi.

“In the Arms of the Tree” tells the story of Kimia and Farid, married for 12 years, whose complex crisis disrupts the beautiful world of their children, who have known nothing but simplicity and kindness in their lives.

“Fragrant” is about a struggling and hesitant individual confronting the complexities of his existence and the weight of his responsibilities. Burdened by inner turmoil and uncertainty, he grapples with the demands and expectations placed upon him, navigating the difficult path between personal desires and the obligations that life imposes. His internal conflict leads him to question his choices, his purpose, his very identity.

“A Passenger from Ganora” tells the story of an alien who arrives on Earth and, with the help of a disabled boy and his friends, embarks on a quest to find the ruler of the planet Ganora, lost somewhere on Earth, in order to restore peace to their homeland.

“Beyro” follows the life of Alireza Biranvand, from his childhood to entering professional football and becoming the goalkeeper of Iran's national football team.

“Goodbye Shirazi Girl” is based on Neil Simon's “The Goodbye Girl”. It's a romantic story in which a man named Nasim, who is from Abadan, and Shabnam, a widow who lives with her daughter, end up renting the same house. They put up with each other with difficulty until they finally find a solution.

The film week is free to the public and will run until April 15 at the National Cinema Center where the audience has the opportunity to explore and enjoy traditional and creative Iranian cinema.

SS/SAB