Nearly 235m tons of cargo handled at ports in a year

TEHRAN - Iran's ports handled a total of 234.8 million tons of goods in the Iranian year ending March 2025, according to Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Of this total, 82.3 million tons were unloaded and 152.5 million tons were loaded at the country’s northern and southern ports. Oil products accounted for 103 million tons of the total, while non-oil goods made up nearly 131.8 million tons.

Rasouli said that oil cargo unloading amounted to 28.4 million tons, and non-oil cargo unloading stood at 53.9 million tons. On the export side, 74.7 million tons of oil products and 77.9 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded at ports.

Container handling also saw a notable uptick, with 3.08 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) processed in 2024—a 13 percent increase from the 2.73 million TEUs recorded in the previous year.

The figures reflect the ongoing expansion of Iran’s port infrastructure and logistics capacity, despite international sanctions and logistical challenges.

​In recent months, Iran's port operations have demonstrated resilience and growth, despite facing significant challenges. The Caspian Port, located in the Anzali Free Zone of Gilan Province, has emerged as a pivotal hub in the International North-South Transport Corridor. Since its connection to the Iranian railway network in June 2024, the port has enhanced its cargo handling capabilities, facilitating more efficient trade routes between Iran and its northern neighbors. ​

Meanwhile, the Port of Shahid Rajaee continues to play a dominant role in Iran's maritime logistics, accounting for approximately 85 percent of the country's total cargo throughput. The port has seen a significant increase in container loading for export, reflecting its strategic importance in Iran's trade infrastructure. ​

However, the country's port operations have not been without challenges. The energy crisis that intensified in late 2024 led to widespread power outages, affecting various sectors, including port activities. Despite these disruptions, Iranian ports have managed to maintain a steady flow of cargo, showcasing the sector's adaptability and the government's commitment to sustaining trade operations under adverse conditions. ​

Looking ahead, Iran's focus on expanding and modernizing its port infrastructure, coupled with strategic investments and international collaborations, positions the country to enhance its role in regional and global trade networks.

EF/MA