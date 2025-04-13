University of Tehran, Beijing Intl. Exchange Association ink MOU

TEHRAN – The Caspian International Campus of the University of Tehran and the Beijing International Exchange Association (BIEA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster scientific ties.

Since University of Tehran is a member of BRICS Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) cooperation, the MOU also aims to establish relations with universities and research centers in BRICS member states, IRNA reported.

During a meeting that was held online on Saturday, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation on developing joint strategies for the expansion and exchange of education, research, science, technology, and entrepreneurship; establishing and expanding a communication network among experts at the university and research and technology centers; participating in organizing annual BRICS technology competitions with a focus on an innovative environment and knowledge-based start-ups in order to further expand scientific and technological achievements in University of Tehran and other universities in the country.

According to the MOU, University of Tehran can introduce other institutions and research centers to cooperate with BIEA.

BIEA is a prominent organization in fostering international cooperation and exchange; it maintains close ties with BRICS as well as Chinese government institutions. Globally, the association is considered an advisory body to the United Nations, interacting with various centers in more than 50 countries around the world, particularly BRICS member countries.

Iran to foster scientific ties with China

Iranian universities are exploring the potential for developing scientific and research collaborations with Chinese institutions under the strategic partnership with China.

During a meeting held on April 10 in China, Saeed Habiba, the deputy minister of science, research, and technology, and Sheng Jianxue, the secretary-general of the China Scholarship Council, discussed ways for developing scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

The meeting centered around holding joint academic courses, exchanging professors and students, growing government scholarship programs, expanding technological ties, scientific interactions, and sharing expertise.

During the meeting, Habiba elaborated on the academic and scientific potentials, and capacities of Iran.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian official also paid a visit to one of the Chinese technology parks to become more familiar with their technological capacities and scientific achievements.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

Iran, BRICS to develop Scientific ties

In April 2024, representatives from Iranian universities and higher education institutes and the BRICS Expert Council held a meeting in Tehran to discuss ways to expand scientific cooperation.

It was the first meeting held on the topic of scientific research and technological initiatives.

During the meeting, Victoria Panova, head of the council who is also Vice-Rector of HSE University in Russia, and Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, explored avenues to boost the scientific and technological ties, IRIB reported.

“Despite cruel sanctions, Iran has achieved many accomplishments in agriculture, biotechnology, technology, and engineering sciences fields,” IRIB quoted Panova as saying.

She also noted that unlike what is imagined, the BRICS group is not merely an economic group, it is here to introduce the high capacity of the BRICS in terms of science and technology as well.

Panova went on to emphasize Iran’s capabilities and readiness to expand scientific cooperation with member states of this international organization

