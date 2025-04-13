Some 2,500 prisoners freed in Ramadan

TEHRAN –During the holy month of Ramadan (March 2-30), benefactors helped release a total of 2,500 prisoners of unintentional crimes.

The total debt of the released prisoners was 40 trillion rials (about 40 million dollars), ISNA reported.

Each year in Ramadan, officials and benefactors hold gatherings and campaigns to raise money to help free prisoners of involuntary crimes. Since 1990, benefactors have contributed to the release of more than 180,000 prisoners of involuntary crimes on Ramadan,

Over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2024–March 2025), benefactors contributed to releasing 11,380 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country. Also, 2,441 prisoners were pardoned during the same period, ISNA reported.

The number of released prisoners has increased by 22 percent compared to the Iranian year 1402 (March 2023 –March 2024). Of the total released prisoners, 682 were female and 10,698 were male who were incarcerated due to inability to pay financial debts. The total debt of the released prisoners was over 270 trillion rials (about 270 million dollars).

Tehran, Fars, and Khorasan Razavi provinces ranked first to third with releasing 1,088, 878, and 829 prisoners of involuntary crimes, respectively. Currently, there are 14,591 inmates of unintentional crimes nationwide. Tehran (with 2,536), Fars (with 1,331), and Isfahan (with 1,183) provinces have the highest number of prisoners of involuntary crimes.

Freeing prisoners of involuntary crimes is done in three ways. The first way is granting prisoners leave and the second way is providing a number of them with loans to be paid inside the prison. The third way of assistance is the release of unintentional convicts by paying their debt.

MT/MG