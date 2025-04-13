China holds nuclear security drill in eastern Fujian

China on Saturday held its sixth nuclear security drill in the eastern province of Fujian, the country's Atomic Energy Authority said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The drill, which is held every other year, tests emergency and crisis management at nuclear sites through simulated intrusions and attacks under various scenarios, the authority said in a statement.

It aims to boost risk awareness among nuclear facility operators and improve coordination among agencies.

According to the authority, the drill involves multiple agencies, including the Public Security Ministry, and tests both response and combat capabilities under extreme conditions.

China currently operates 58 nuclear power plants and is building nearly 30 more, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The country also possesses 600 operational nuclear warheads.

