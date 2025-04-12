China FM urges IAEA to maintain professionalism in handling Iran nuclear issue 

BEIJING - China's significant position in advocating for dialogue to address global issues has been highlighted following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Beijing on Friday.

Wang said Beijing hopes that the IAEA will continue to uphold objectivity, neutrality and professionalism in properly handling issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation, and the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water, according to Chinese media outlets, CGTN and Xinhua.

He demanded that the IAEA shoulder the important mission of safeguarding the basic norms governing international relations, promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and preventing nuclear proliferation.

The top Chinese diplomat said in the face of rising unilateralism, power politics and bullying, the international community must present a unified voice. He warned that the world risks reverting to the law of the jungle, with small and medium-sized countries bearing the brunt.

IAEA chief: China is a force for stability in a volatile world For his part, the IAEA chief said China is a force for stability in a volatile world since it firmly supports the status and role of the United Nations and its agencies.

Grossi said the IAEA values its cooperation with China and appreciates its progress in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He expressed willingness to deepen all-round cooperation with China and properly manage the Iranian nuclear issue and other relevant hotspots.

China has played an influential role in line with its efforts to resolve Iran's nuclear issue through dialogue.

Last month, China's foreign minister hosted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Beijing. The focus of the talks, which were held on March 14, revolved around the Iran nuclear issue.

China and Russia acknowledged Iran's entitlement to peaceful nuclear technology and advocated for the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran.

