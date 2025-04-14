Iran private sector favors talks between Tehran, Washington

TEHRAN - Iran’s private sector has expressed strong support for the beginning of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, citing the potential for improving the country’s economic landscape.

Speaking on Sunday, Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh referred to the commencement of these talks in Oman as a key step in revitalizing economic activities in the country.

Iran's business community and entrepreneurs, while maintaining a realistic outlook on the negotiations, have a vital role to play in supporting the government and contributing to the shaping of the nation’s economic diplomacy, Hassanzadeh said.

"At this critical juncture, we must work together with the government to fulfill our responsibilities as key players in defining the country’s economic diplomacy."

He also praised the efforts of Iran’s negotiating team, highlighting the recent increase in national unity and collaboration, especially during the early days of the New Year.

Referring to the Supreme Leader's call for "investment in production" as the motto for the Iranian New Year, Hassanzadeh noted that this message has sparked hope within the business community.

He stated that the country’s economic challenges, particularly those facing entrepreneurs and the hardships people endure, can be alleviated through a series of strategic measures. “Some of these measures include reforms in domestic management, while others are focused on establishing an efficient and comprehensive economic diplomacy,” Hassanzadeh explained.

In closing, he emphasized that while the new negotiations have fostered optimism within the private sector, the true source of hope lies in Iran's domestic capabilities and its educated, skilled workforce, which is well-regarded worldwide.

