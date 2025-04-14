BEIRUT — Following the September-November Israeli aggression on Lebanon, there are signs of extreme rudeness and impudence among the anti-resistance team in approaching political matters, especially those related to the historical hostility with the Israeli occupation entity.

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar systematically ignores the fact that the American film Captain America: Brave New World, starring Israeli actress Shira Haas, who plays the role of Sabra, the head of security for President Thaddeus Ross, is being shown in Grand Cinemas in Lebanon.

The film is inspired by the story of an Israeli character with superpowers and who wears a blue and white costume (the colors of the Israeli flag).

Haas was a conscript in the Israeli army but was relieved of her duty after being diagnosed with cancer. So, she decided to volunteer in the military band and theater unit of the Israeli occupation army.

This suggests that Lebanese cinemas may also be screening Snow White, starring former Israeli soldier Gal Gadot.

This is in contrast to what happened in 2016, when the Boycott Israel Campaign in Lebanon succeeded in banning the screening of Batman v Superman, in which Gadot starred.

Also, in 2017, the Boycott Israel Campaign in Lebanon successfully banned the screening of Wonder Woman, starring the same actress, i.e., Gal Gadot.

The anti-resistance team deliberately ignores the fact that there is an illegitimate imperialist fabricated entity—in the view of the overwhelming majority of Arabs and Muslims—called “Israel,” which occupies 78% of the land of historic Palestine and has committed, and continues to commit, blatant genocidal ethnic cleansing against the peoples of West Asia, particularly the Palestinian people.

The matter does not end there as the anti-resistance team also no longer sees anything wrong with consuming Israeli products; during the summer of 2024 (prior to the aggression) after a pregnant woman asked the Campaign to Boycott Israel in Lebanon to verify whether the DOONA company, which produces baby strollers labeled “Made in Romania,” supported Israel.

After investigations, the answer was a resounding yes!

The campaign to Boycott Israel in Lebanon also discovered that the ALKA company, which sells products such as Elephant Snacks, is owned by the Israeli Krenzia family.

At that time, the Campaign to Boycott Israel in Lebanon notified the Boycott Department at Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy.

This department, in coordination with the General Directorate of General Security (the official body responsible for such investigation), in turn verifies any violations of Lebanon’s Israel–Boycott Law and takes action accordingly.

Following the ceasefire last November, the Campaign to Boycott Israel in Lebanon once again requested that the department follow up on the case.

Director General Mohammad Abu Haidar ordered the Ministry of Economy to withdraw the Romanian company’s products from Lebanese markets.

The General Directorate of General Security ignored the matter despite repeated communications from the Ministry of Economy, and the products were not confiscated from Lebanese markets in violation of the applicable Lebanese laws.

