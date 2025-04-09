Israeli military drone crashes in Lebanon

April 10, 2025

The Israeli army said Wednesday evening that one of its drones crashed in Lebanese territory due to a “technical malfunction.”

In a brief statement on X, the army said the drone went down earlier that day, attributing the incident to the glitch.

"There is no concern about a security incident and there is no concern about a leak of information," the statement added, saying that an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

