Sudanese envoy to Iran: Countries supporting the militia—especially UAE and Chad—must be condemned

The Sudanese Embassy in Tehran held a press conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, during which Ambassador Dr. Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh condemned the crimes and human rights violations committed by the militia against abductees recently freed by the Sudanese Armed Forces. He detailed the militia’s use of torture, starvation, and denial of water, which he said blatantly violate international human rights conventions.

Ambassador Saleh called for exposing the militia’s crimes and urged the international community to classify it as a terrorist organization. He stressed the need to hold accountable the countries providing financial, military, and logistical support to the militia and facilitating their movement—particularly the United Arab Emirates and Chad. He also pointed to the routes used by mercenaries and the nations hosting militia operations.

The ambassador referenced a formal complaint Sudan has filed against the UAE at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, scheduled for review on Thursday, April 10. He affirmed that Sudan had submitted a comprehensive legal dossier backed by evidence and documentation, including a UN expert report and other material implicating the UAE in supporting the militia.