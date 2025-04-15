Iran re-elected to executive council of UN Tourism, solidifying role in global tourism policy

TEHRAN – Iran has been re-elected as a member of the Executive Council of UN Tourism, the primary international decision-making body in the field of tourism, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey.

The election took place during the 60th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Asia and the Pacific, attended by Mohseni-Bandpey and Moslem Shojaei, Director General of Marketing and Tourism Development at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili chaired the meeting, which was held from April 15 to 16 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Speaking to the Tehran Times on Tuesday, Shojaei confirmed that Iran’s request to renew its membership in the Executive Council was officially approved, emphasizing the significance of Iran’s continued presence in the Council.

The deputy tourism minister noted that the country, alongside India, will benefit from this membership for the next four years as a representative of South Asia.

“This renewed opportunity, the result of extensive efforts and negotiations, allows Iran to remain actively engaged in shaping global tourism strategies,” he said. “It also opens access to a range of benefits that can support the growth and modernization of Iran’s tourism industry.”

The official also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and timely access to global tourism data, asserting that tourism development is deeply connected to positive diplomatic relations and global engagement.

UN Tourism—formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)—is the world’s leading tourism agency. Iran’s active role in the Executive Council over the past decade has enabled the country to receive sustained support and access to global expertise.

Among the key benefits of this membership are access to expert consultancy in developing and updating Iran’s national tourism strategy, implementation of modern tourism statistics models such as Tourism Satellite Accounts (TSA), participation in specialized training programs, continued involvement in the UN’s Silk Road Project, and official recognition of Iran’s potential as a global tourist destination.

Additionally, Iran has secured approval to establish an International Center for Tourism Development, Promotion, and Applied Research in collaboration with UN Tourism—an initiative aimed at further strengthening ties between Iran and the international tourism community.

