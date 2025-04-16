Iran defeat Syria in FIBA Asia Cup Division B Qualification for Women

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Syria 65-55 Tuesday night in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Div. B – WABA Qualification Tournament.

Roksana Berahman led Iran with 25 points.

Eleni Kapogianni’s girls are scheduled to face Jordan on Thursday.

The top-performing team will book their place in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B.

The competition takes place in Amman, Jordan.

The qualification process typically involves a round-robin format, where teams compete in a series of games.