Iran defeat Syria in FIBA Asia Cup Division B Qualification for Women
April 16, 2025 - 12:31
TEHRAN – Iran defeated Syria 65-55 Tuesday night in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Div. B – WABA Qualification Tournament.
Roksana Berahman led Iran with 25 points.
Eleni Kapogianni’s girls are scheduled to face Jordan on Thursday.
The top-performing team will book their place in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B.
The competition takes place in Amman, Jordan.
The qualification process typically involves a round-robin format, where teams compete in a series of games.
