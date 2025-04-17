Iran book berth in 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Div. B

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Jordan 88-70 on Thursday to book their berth in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Div. B – WABA Qualification Tournament.

Eleni Kapogianni’s girls had defeated Syria 65-55 Tuesday night in their first match.

Top-performing team Iran booked their place in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B.

The competition was held in Amman, Jordan.

The qualification process typically involved a round-robin format, where teams competed in a series of games.