Iranian short animation “Bug” competing in Rhode Island’s Ivy Film Festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian short animation “Bug” written and directed by Ali Masoumi is participating in the 24th Ivy Film Festival, underway in Rhode Island, the U.S., the largest student-run film festival in the world.

Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), “Bug” examines the enduring influence of parents' behaviors and responses on their children's development, tracing the long-term effects of these interactions from early childhood to adulthood, Mehr reported.

A production of 2024, the six-minute animation depicts a family of three that has recently moved in, and the little girl inspects the new home with curiosity, when a small cricket finds its way into their home as a surprise visitor. But with the father’s unexpected reaction, the child’s perspective begins to shift, turning a simple encounter into something far more unsettling.

The technique used in creating the animation is the multi-plane camera. It involves stacking three to six layers of glass with overlapping surfaces, while the camera is positioned at the top to create depth and a sense of perspective. For character animation, replacement faces are used, with multiple face designs crafted in different sizes to accommodate long shot, close-up, and medium shot. All materials are natural, including wood, fabric, and soil.

Held annually since 2001 in a week-long April event, Ivy Film Festival features advanced screenings of feature films, panels, keynotes, workshops, and masterclasses with some of the most highly regarded professionals in the industry, culminating with the official selection of short student films, screenplays, and virtual reality experiences.

In 2016, Ivy Film Festival expanded its reach to partner with dozens of universities across the world through its Satellite Film Festival, bringing its world-renowned official selection to audiences throughout the globe.

Having been launched on April 14, this year’s edition of the festival will conclude on April 20, awarding the winners in various categories.

SS/SAB

