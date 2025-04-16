Iran parliament greenlights membership in Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC)

TEHRAN – The Iranian Parliament has officially approved a bill allowing the country to join the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC), a prominent regional organization focused on enhancing accreditation standards and fostering cooperation among member states.

During a public session on Wednesday, lawmakers reviewed and debated the bill, with the Parliamentary Committee on Industries and Mines presenting a detailed report on its provisions. After thorough deliberation, the bill was approved by 184 votes in favor, 14 votes against, and 2 abstentions, with 212 members of parliament present for the vote.

The newly approved legislation will empower the Iranian government to officially join APAC, in line with the organization’s charter, which aims to promote uniform accreditation standards across the Asia-Pacific region. The bill also mandates that Iran make the necessary payments for membership fees and outlines the government's role in determining and, if necessary, changing the executive body responsible for overseeing the country’s participation in the organization.

One key amendment to the bill, proposed by Mansour Alimardani, the representative from Abhar, introduced a new requirement for the government to submit an annual report to Parliament. This report will provide a detailed overview of the financial expenditures, obligations, and benefits associated with Iran’s membership in APAC, offering greater transparency and oversight into the country’s involvement in the organization.

Additionally, the bill includes a provision ensuring that all actions taken under this new law comply with Iran's Constitution. Specifically, the principles outlined in Articles 4, 77, 125, and 139 of the Constitution must be respected throughout the implementation process, reinforcing the legal framework and ensuring the law’s compatibility with national regulations.

The passage of this bill marks an important milestone in Iran’s efforts to strengthen its ties with regional organizations and enhance its role in global accreditation and standardization processes.

APAC was established in 2019 following a merger of two regional organizations, the Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC) and the Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (PAC). The organization is focused on promoting mutual recognition of conformity assessments, which helps facilitate trade and enhances trust in the products and services of member states.