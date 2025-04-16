Iran summons Argentine diplomat over unfounded AMIA bombing allegations

TEHRAN – Iran has formally summoned the Argentine chargé d'affaires in Tehran to strongly protest against recent accusations made by Argentine judicial authorities, which targeted senior Iranian officials over the 1994 AMIA bombing.

On Tuesday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called in Jorge Mariano Jordan, Argentina’s chargé d'affaires in Tehran, to express Tehran's firm objection to a decision by Argentine prosecutor Sebastián Basso, who issued arrest warrants for several high-ranking Iranian officials in connection with the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building in Buenos Aires.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry stated: "In response to the unlawful and internationally improper actions taken by the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office, the chargé d'affaires of Argentina in Tehran was summoned by Issa Kameli, Director General for the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kameli delivered the Islamic Republic of Iran’s official protest note to the Argentine diplomat."

Back in July 1994, the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish center in Buenos Aires was targeted by a bomb attack, in which 85 people were reportedly killed and some 300 others wounded. Although the bombing remains unresolved and unclaimed, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of being behind the attack—a claim Tehran has steadfastly denied for over three decades.

During the meeting with the Argentine diplomat, Kameli firmly rejected the accusations made by the Argentine judiciary. He denounced the charges as baseless and asserted that they represented a significant deviation from the prolonged and unresolved judicial process related to the bombing. He further pointed out that the blame placed on Iran only served to deepen the ambiguities surrounding the case—ambiguities that have long been exacerbated by external influences, particularly those associated with the Zionist regime, which has used the case for its political advantage.

Kameli also emphasized that the Argentine prosecutor’s actions contravened core principles of international law, particularly those regarding the sovereignty and political independence of states. He warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent in international relations and cautioned that Iran would take necessary legal and political measures to protect its interests under international law.