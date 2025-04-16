Iran ready to help seal Armenia-Azerbaijan peace

TEHRAN – After decades of tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh, a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan seems imminent. Iran, a neighbor with friendly ties to both nations, has offered to facilitate the signing of the finalized treaty.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi emphasized Iran's commitment to good neighborliness and its willingness to assist Yerevan and Baku in reaching a deal.

Takht-e-Ravanchi highlighted the agreement's importance for regional stability and urged both countries to focus on the future, stating the document is ready for immediate signing. He condemned any violations of territorial integrity, stressing that military force should not be used to occupy another nation's territory.

He called for regional cooperation based on mutual respect and international law to secure a peaceful future. The Armenian Foreign Ministry previously announced the finalized draft peace agreement, signaling readiness to discuss signing details, further indicating a potential resolution to the long-standing conflict.