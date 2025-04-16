Hakim: Iraq Poised to Benefit from Iran-U.S. Dialogue

Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, emphasized that Iraq stands to gain significantly from the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States. He noted that Iran is a neighboring Muslim country with which Iraq shares extensive cultural, economic, and social ties.

Speaking at the Sulaymaniyah International Conference, Hakim highlighted the pivotal role the United States played in dismantling dictatorship in Iraq and assisting its citizens in building a democratic political framework. He reiterated Iraq's commitment to fostering relationships that promote common interests and sustainable development with other nations.

Hakim recalled that his late uncle, Sayyed Abdul Aziz Hakim—affectionately known as "the beloved of Iraq"—was a pioneer in advocating for dialogue between Iran and the United States back in 2007. The Iraqi cleric asserted that Iraq is uniquely positioned to benefit from this renewed dialogue, suggesting that the positive atmosphere surrounding these discussions has instilled hope throughout the region, particularly within Iraq itself.

He concluded by stating that dialogue remains the only viable option for both countries and their regional neighbors, as alternative paths would carry significant costs.