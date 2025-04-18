Health ministry, UNICEF join hands to equip 13 PHC centres in deprived areas

TEHRAN –Supported by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) has staffed and equipped 13 Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in highly refugee-populated regions in Sistan-Baluchestan and Khorasan Razavi provinces.

The joint effort aims at strengthening healthcare services for vulnerable children and their families. The health services cover more than 100,000 people, including both refugees and host community members, UNICEF website announced in a press release on April 17.

Furthermore, UNICEF’s response to the devastating floods in 2024 that struck Chabahar County in Sistan-Baluchestan province included rapidly deploying two prefabricated mobile PHC units. The floods caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, leaving communities, particularly children and women, in urgent need of healthcare support.

These units, deployed in collaboration with the MoHME, were designed to ensure the continuity of PHC services for flood-affected populations, particularly in districts where healthcare access was severely disrupted.

To date, this intervention has reached 5,310 beneficiaries, including 500 children, reinforcing UNICEF’s dedication to enhancing healthcare access for the most vulnerable populations across the country.

The PHC centres provide an inclusive package of health and nutrition interventions, catering to all age groups, with a particular emphasis on children and women of reproductive age. These facilities serve as the first point of contact within the healthcare system, playing a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive and accessible care. Recognizing the importance of equitable access, UNICEF has ensured that these services are inclusive and do not exclude individuals with special needs.

In February, the two organizations cooperated to provide medical care to children under the age of five who are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Zabol, south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), UNICEF has been providing free treatment to these children since September 2024.

At Amir Almomenin Hospital, more than 54 children with SAM have already received critical medical care, ensuring they get the life-saving treatment they need. The initiative not only enhances access to curative services but also focuses on children with disabilities and those most in need, ensuring no child is left behind.

Recognizing the deeper issues of food insecurity, this project will continue throughout 2025. In just three months, a complementary social protection programme will provide households with SAM cases cash cards, helping families purchase nutritious food and improve overall well-being.

