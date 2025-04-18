Peter Dear’s “Revolutionizing the Sciences” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Revolutionizing the Sciences” written by Peter Dear has been released in the Iranian bookstores.

Abdolhossein Azarang and Negar Naderi have translated the book, and Morvarid Publication has brought it out, ILNA reported.

This award-winning book offers a keen insight into how the Scientific Revolution happened and why. From Copernicus, who put the Earth in orbit around the sun, to Isaac Newton, who gave the world universal gravitation, the Scientific Revolution of the 17th and 17th centuries transformed the way Europeans understood their world.

In this book, Peter Dear offers an accessible introduction to the origins of modern science for students and general readers. It further explores the practice and influence of alchemy, the social standing of early scientists, and the role of medicine and medical practitioners.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of principal themes and topics; discusses central figures, including Copernicus, Kepler, Galileo, and Newton, and describes the world in which they lived, and the new world they helped create; and features a rich variety of illustrations, a glossary of terms, and a list of further reading. It was the winner of the Watson Davis and Helen Miles Davis Prize of the History of Science Society.

Peter Dear, 67, is a professor of science and technology studies and history at Cornell University. He has written and edited a number of books on these topics.

SS/SAB