Iran, India set to expand agricultural trade ties beyond $1b

TEHRAN – Iran and India are poised to enhance their agricultural trade volume beyond the current $1.0 billion, as announced by Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh following a meeting with India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the BRICS agriculture ministers’ summit in Brazil.

The ministers reviewed previous agreements and reaffirmed their countries’ longstanding cultural, historical, and economic ties. Nouri Ghezeljeh expressed appreciation for India’s support in facilitating Iran’s membership in BRICS and noted that bilateral cooperation is entering a new phase.​

In addition to these developments, Iran and India have agreed to establish a joint agricultural cooperation committee within the next three months. This committee aims to facilitate exports of agricultural products and address issues such as quarantine requirements and customs barriers. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Borumandi and Secretary of India's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry Manoj Ahuja in New Delhi. The officials also agreed to hold the first joint working group on agricultural cooperation between the two countries in the near future. ​

Furthermore, Iran's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alireza Mohajer has voiced the country's readiness to cooperate with BRICS member countries in the agricultural sector. Speaking at the 14th meeting of the BRICS ministers of agriculture in Russia, Mohajer highlighted Iran's strategic geographical position, being situated at the intersection of the North-South and East-West transit corridors. He noted that Iran can help expand regional and international trade networks in agriculture and is an effective partner in bilateral and multilateral cooperation. ​

These initiatives are expected to streamline future collaborations through BRICS mechanisms, particularly financial instruments designed to bypass conventional barriers and facilitate smoother transactions among member states. Both ministers expressed optimism that deeper engagement between Iran and India—within the BRICS framework and bilaterally—will lead to meaningful developments in agricultural and economic relations.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh (L) and India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan