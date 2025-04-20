Tehran open to initiatives that helps lift sanctions: spokesperson

TEHRAN – Iran's government spokesperson said the indirect negotiations with the U.S. have so far shown positive results, adding that Tehran remains open to any initiative that helps lift sanctions and secure the rights of the Iranian people.

Fatemeh Mojaherani, speaking to Iranian news agency IRNA on Sunday, discussed the ongoing second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in Rome, Italy.

She stressed that the negotiations are being carried out under the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and emphasized that the government will not let foreign policy distract from its core domestic priorities.

“These talks, mediated by Oman, are happening in a constructive environment,” Mojaherani said. “The aim is to explore practical steps for easing tensions and setting the stage for future technical discussions.”

Mojaherani also reiterated that the 14th government remains focused on its primary responsibilities across economic, social, cultural, and administrative sectors, with foreign policy, including the negotiations, being just one part of the broader national agenda pursued by the relevant authorities.

When asked about the government's expectations for the indirect talks, Mojaherani replied, “As stated by the Foreign Ministry, the negotiations have been positive so far. However, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said, we are neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic.”

She reaffirmed Iran's principled approach to foreign policy, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always acted in line with its national interests and the dignity of its people, guided by the principles of wisdom and expediency. We welcome any initiative that works toward lifting sanctions and securing the rights of the Iranian people."

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, also weighed in on the negotiations in a post on the X platform, describing the atmosphere in Rome as relatively positive and contributing to progress on key issues.

“Many in Iran feel that the JCPOA no longer meets our needs,” Araghchi wrote. “For them, what remains are merely 'lessons learned' from the deal. I personally share this view.”

Araghchi added, “Expert-level discussions will begin soon to examine the details. Afterward, we’ll be in a better position to assess the situation. For now, optimism may be justified, but with extreme caution.”

