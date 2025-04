Households in a rural district in Neyshabur, northeast of the country, are using solar power to help reduce greenhouse gases and protect the environment.

World Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22. The theme for Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy and to triple the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

Photo: ISNA / Morteza Aminorroayaee