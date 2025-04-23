Iran FM arrives in Beijing to reaffirm Iran-China's strategic partnership

BEIJING - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran continues to “consult and update” China about the country’s talks with the United States over its nuclear issue.

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times upon arrival in Beijing on Wednesday morning for a one-day official visit.

Araqchi described relations between China and Iran as “strategic”.

“Well, my main purpose (of travelling to China) is to consult with our Chinese friends. You know, Iran-China relationship is one of strategic partnership. We have always consulted them on issues of mutual interest, particularly on our indirect talks with the United States. We would like to consult with our Chinese friends and update them of the current discussions with Americans,” Araqchi said.

He also hailed China’s important role in all diplomatic processes regarding Iran's nuclear issue, in particular the one that led to signing of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

“China has always played a very positive role, very constructive role, on the Iranian nuclear issue, and we are confident that it will be the same in the future. So we also consult on the way that China can contribute to the continuation of these talks,” he said. Iran and the US started indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear issue earlier this month.

Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East (West Asia), led two rounds of talks in Oman and Italy on April 12 and 19, respectively.

They will hold the third round of indirect talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Saturday.

Araqchi further said the talks can bear fruit if the US avoids “unrealistic and extraneous demands”.

“Talks with the United States are ongoing in the right direction. It's still too soon to judge. We are cautiously optimistic, and if the Americans continue to stay in a constructive mode and avoid any unrealistic, undoable demands, I am confident that we can get somewhere, and we can conclude a good deal at the end,” he said.

Araqchi held a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in the Great of Hall of People in Beijing.

In the meeting, Araqchi stressed that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China will remain unaffected by the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.