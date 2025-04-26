85 Iranian universities in THE Asia university rankings 2025

TEHRAN-The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 has placed 85 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions compared to 75 universities in 2024.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The methodology behind the Asia University Rankings is based on the same framework as the global table, but the weightings are recalibrated to reflect the priorities of Asian institutions.

Sharif University of Technology is ranked first in the country, with a global ranking of 69.

Amirkabir university of Technology (70), Iran University of Science and Technology (77), University of Tehran (97), Tehran University of Medical Science (109), Isfahan University of Technology (115), Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (121), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (154), and Shiraz University of Technology (155) are placed second to tenth in the country.

The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching, 24.5 percent, (the learning environment); Research environment, 28 percent, (volume, income and reputation); Research quality, 30 percent, (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook, 7.5 percent, (staff, students and research); and Industry, 10 percent, (income and patents).

The 2025 ranking includes 853 universities from 35 territories. China leads the rankings, retaining first and second place and holding five of the top 10 spots; four countries, including Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Mongolia, and Syria, are ranked for the first time.

Recent rankings

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 has included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology; Life sciences and Medicine; and Natural sciences, Mehr news agency reported.

In Engineering and Technology subject area, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 280, is placed first in the country. In Petroleum Engineering, University of Tehran ranks 22 globally, progressing from 32 in 2024 to 22 this year. In Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 151-200 and 201-250, respectively.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine broad subject, Tehran University of Medical Sciences is ranked first nationally; its ranking elevated from 358 in 2024 to 309 this year. In Agricultural and Forestry, University of Tehran ranks 101-150, and University of Tabriz ranks 251-300.

In Anatomy and Physiology, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 51-100 and 101-170, respectively.

In Nursing, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 151-225, jointly. In Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences is ranked 201-250.

In Chemistry, University of Tehran ranks 301-350, and Sharif University of Technology 351-400. In Mathematics, Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 301-350. In Material Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and University of Tehran rank 251-300.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world. Sharif University of Technology (with a global ranking of 301- 350) tops the universities of the country.

THE World University Rankings 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Science, and Engineering.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201 -250), Amirkabir University of Technology (251-300) are placed first to third in Computer Science, respectively.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201-250), and Iran University of Science and Technology (251-300) are ranked first to third in Engineering, respectively.

MT/MG

