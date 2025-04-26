Security, kindness, and ancient history: what Western media don’t tell about Iran

TEHRAN -- Iran, a country whose vivid image is mainly tarnished by mainstream Western media, offers a different world to its visitors. It is a country with rich history, hospitable people as well as unique natural and cultural attractions.

The most important question that occupies the mind is the security and easiness when entering Iran, CHTN wrote.

Western media have always introduced Iran as a country full of insecurity, political instability and internal conflicts.

This is while many foreign tourists who have had the experience of traveling to Iran, say about different experiences.

Areia, a Greek tourist who has travelled with his family to Iran, says: “Before traveling, I was warned by many of my friends that Iran is an insecure country. But when I arrived Tehran, the first thing I saw was a decent discipline and order at the airport. The visa application process was very quick.”

Lara, an Italian tourist who has visited Iran along with his husband, says: “When I arrived in Tehran, I was greeted with good cheer and kindness. Iran is a secure country with lots of kind people.”

The change of attitude and the friendly behavior of Iranians with foreign tourists inspire the wonder of those who had negative prejudices regarding Iran.

Iran, a country with thousands of years of history and culture, has people who are hospitable and kind.

Sofia, a Swedish tourist, said, “I never expected Iranians to be so hospitable and kind. When I asked a seller about purchasing souvenirs in Isfahan Bazaar, he not only helped me, but also invited me to drink tea. He also told me interesting stories about Iranian culture.”

This hospitality which is seen across all Iranian cities and districts, is a point emphasized by many tourists when they return to their countries.

Michelle, a Canadian who has visited several Iranian cities, says: “When I came Iran, I never expected to encounter this level of kindness. The people of Iran treated me with sincerity.”

Even in remote areas and villages, foreign tourists are surprised by hospitality and kindness of people.

One of the main concerns of foreign tourists before traveling to Iran is security matters.

Although Western media talk about insecurity in Iran frequently, the experience of many people who have traveled to Iran, presents a completely different picture.

Carlos, a Spanish tourist who has toured several Iranian cities, says, “I had always heard that Iran had many problems. But when I arrived Tehran and Shiraz, I saw the streets are very safe and people are extremely respectful. I didn’t have any worries about security.”

This issue is very true not only for European tourists, but also for Asians and even American tourists.

American tourist Lisa says: “When I traveled to Iran, I was very worried. But I didn’t feel any threat to my security. I felt that I was in a secure and calm place.”

Historical and cultural attractions

Iran is a nation full of historical, cultural, and natural wonders. From Takht-e Jamshid and Pasargadae to Iranian gardens and historical mosques in Isfahan, Iran is one of the best tourist destinations worldwide. Julie, a German tourist who has visited historical sites in Iran, says: “Wherever you go in Iran, you will see amazing artifacts from ancient civilizations. In Takht-e Jamshid, I felt that I had travelled to the heart of history.”

Liu, a Chinese tourist who has visited Shiraz and Isfahan, says Iranian architecture is something beyond what we see in media. The beauty and complexity of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque or Eram Gardens are amazing.

Iran is a country where every corner illustrates a history. This history is sometimes so beautiful and spectacular that every foreign tourist is amazed to see it.

One of the most interesting points of this report is the paradox between what Western media show about Iran and what foreign tourists experience during their visit to Iran.

Catherine, a French tourist, says: Before visiting Iran, I had heard from my friends that Iran is a dangerous place for tourists. But when I arrived Iran, all those misconceptions collapsed.”

Paul, a tourist from the Netherlands, says: “After visiting Iran, I understood that Western media always show a one-sided image from this country. I came to Iran and encountered kind people, a secure destination and rich culture.”

Iran is a country which should be experienced firsthand, not what the media says. The media show only a small portion of Iran. But to see its entirety, you must travel to Iran yourself.

One of the lesser-known aspects of traveling to Iran is the impact it leaves on tourists. Many of those who have traveled to Iran, have been influenced by its rich culture.

Andre, a Belgian tourist who has visited Iran, says: “This travel helped me to become more acquainted with Iran’s history and culture. It also changed my attitude toward the world.”

These trips are very valuable particularly for tourists who are involved in media stereotypes. After visiting Iran, foreign tourists act as real ambassadors of Iran in their countries.

Iran’s reality can be understood only through traveling.

KD