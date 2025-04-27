BEIJING - As the world continues to grapple with infectious diseases, the role of vaccine manufacturers in safeguarding global health remains absolutely crucial.

As an Iranian journalist and the representative of the Tehran Times, I had the privilege of visiting Sinovac Biotech, a prominent vaccine manufacturer in China, alongside numerous international journalists participating in a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) on Friday.

This event, titled "Sinovac Open Day for International Media," provided significant insights into the company's operations and its role in enhancing global health.

During our tour, Sinovac researchers emphasized their dedication to cutting-edge vaccine development, spanning diseases such as hepatitis, influenza, and hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). The company’s state-of-the-art facilities and rigorous quality control processes reflect its commitment to producing safe, effective, and accessible vaccines.

One of the most striking aspects of Sinovac’s work is its emphasis on global health equity. Unlike pharmaceutical giants that prioritize profit, Sinovac has actively engaged in technology transfers and local production partnerships. This approach not only accelerates vaccine availability but also strengthens global health resilience by building manufacturing capacity in regions that need it most.

During my visit, I asked Ying Zhang, Deputy General Manager of Sinovac Life Science Co., Ltd., about the company’s achievements.

She emphasized Sinovac’s commitment to delivering accessible and effective healthcare solutions on a global scale. Ying noted that Sinovac has developed vaccines with the aim of protecting people around the world against diseases. Ying said Sinovac delivers high-quality products globally, to ensure that an increasing number of individuals will benefit from vaccination in the future. She said the Chinese government’s support is a big achievement for Sinovac.

I also talked to Pearson Liu, Senior Assistant to the Chief Business Officer of Sinovac Holding Group Co., Ltd. He said Sinovac’s main mission is to supply vaccines globally to eradicate human diseases and that the company sticks to this commitment.

Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

Sinovac has independently developed seven vaccines that have been either China’s first or the world’s first vaccine products of their kind.

The company has spared no effort to protect human health under the mission of “Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases”.

As a journalist from Iran—a country that has benefited from vaccine cooperation with China—I was particularly impressed by Sinovac’s willingness to share knowledge and resources. In a world where geopolitical tensions often hinder scientific collaboration, Sinovac’s efforts stand as a testament to the power of solidarity in overcoming health crises.

Sinovac’s work exemplifies how scientific innovation, coupled with a commitment to global equity, can pave the way for a healthier future. By prioritizing accessibility and collaboration, the company is not only saving lives today but also laying the groundwork for a world where preventable diseases are a thing of the past.

As international journalists, we have a responsibility to highlight such efforts because in the fight against pandemics, unity and shared knowledge are our strongest weapons.