Putin announces three-day truce in Ukraine from May 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin has unilaterally declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to coincide with World War II Victory Day commemorations, the Kremlin said Monday, according to CNN.

The Kremlin said the decision was based on “humanitarian considerations” and that “all military actions” would be suspended from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11. Russia marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in a holiday celebrated on May 9.

An adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office responded by saying that “the ceasefire must be unconditional, because everything else is just Putin’s tactical games.”

Moscow has previously rejected a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict that was agreed to by Ukraine.

Putin also unilaterally declared a 30-hour truce around Easter, which Kyiv met with immediate skepticism but did agree to.

The Ukrainian military later accused Russia of violating that ceasefire with more than 2,900 attacks along the expansive frontlines. Moscow also accused Ukraine of violating that truce.