Israel’s foreign minister blasts ICJ hearing on Gaza

The Israeli foreign minister says the top UN court’s hearing on humanitarian aid to Gaza was part of a “systematic persecution and delegitimization” of his country.

In a live briefing, Gideon Saar claimed the court was “becoming completely politicized”. He called the proceedings being held in The Hague “shameful”.

The ICJ opened hearings into Israel’s obligation to “ensure and facilitate” urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, bringing the ongoing conflict in Gaza back into focus in The Hague.

Israel has blocked the entry of aid, including food and medicines, since March 2. The UN food agency has warned of mass starvation in Gaza.

