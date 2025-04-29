ECO chief, Iran’s budget organization head stress regional transit development

TEHRAN – The Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) met with Iran’s Vice President to highlight Tehran’s role in promoting sustainable development, particularly in regional transport among ECO member states.

According to a statement from ECO, Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan held talks with Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Iran’s Vice President and head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), on the sidelines of the first ECO Sustainable Development Forum underway in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Khan praised Iran’s consistent efforts to advance sustainable development, especially in transport and communications sectors. Discussions focused on strategies to improve transport corridors and strengthen regional cooperation to address the challenges faced by landlocked countries, aiming to facilitate seamless movement of goods and services across borders.

Khan expressed appreciation for Iran’s commitment to host the 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport, scheduled for June 1, 2025. He underscored the significance of the upcoming event in enhancing regional cooperation and improving transport connectivity among member states.

The ECO chief urged Iran to continue its leadership role in promoting regional connectivity and sustainable practices.

EF/MA