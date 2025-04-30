Mojallali handed four-year ban for meldonium positive

TEHRAN – Iranian rower Adel Mojallali has been banned for four years by the Iran National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) after a positive test for meldonium.

The Iranian canoeist is ineligible to compete until July 2028.

Mojallali has won two bronze medals in the 2014 Asian Games (C-1 200m) and 2022 Asian Games (C‐2 500m).

He has also claimed a bronze medal in the 2017 World Championships (C-1 200m) in Račice, Czech Republic.

Developed in Latvia, meldonium was only added to the WADA banned list on Jan. 1, 2016.

It was moved from the monitored to the prohibited list by WADA due to "evidence of its use by athletes with the intention of enhancing performance".