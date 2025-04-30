Shiraz citizen donates prehistorical relics to cultural heritage department

TEHRAN--Samad Rohaninejad, a citizen from Shiraz, Fars province, donated an exquisite collection including 176 ancient objects to Fars Cultural Heritage Department and took a great step in preserving the cultural heritage of the province.

The artifacts, which date back to the pre-historic era and ancient civilizations of Iran, are now available to museums and secure cultural heritage repositories, IRNA reported.

The culture-lover citizen had gathered the collection for years, which included 160 pottery and bronze objects from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid eras and 16 non-historical objects.

This treasure which is the result of his interest and pursuit for many years, is a sign of art and historical identity of this land.

Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi, director general of Fars Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said, “These relics are symbols of history and identity of Fars land and the result of art and genius of our ancestors. It is better to put them in museums and secure repositories for preserving them.”

He also said that the good culture of donating ancient relics to the Cultural Heritage Department should be promoted.

Sabet-Eqlidi pointed out that Fars Cultural Heritage Protection Unit is ready to receive any information and news regarding the cultural heritage field to preserve the historical and cultural artifacts.

Donation of this ancient treasure shows public participation in preserving the national heritage and indicates the necessity of proper maintenance of these works more than before.

Such measure can be a pattern for inculcating the culture of preserving Iran’s cultural treasures.



KD