Iran promotes Carnet de Passages for expanding regional mobility and tourism

TEHRAN - Iran took an active part in the 6th Expert Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Customs Committee, held in Turkey, emphasizing the importance of the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) system in facilitating cross-border vehicle movement and promoting regional tourism.

The event brought together customs officials from ECO member states to strengthen cooperation and streamline regional transit procedures. Iran’s delegation included representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration and the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran, CHTN reported on Friday.

At the start of the session, attendees observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the recent tragic incident at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran.

A key outcome of the meeting was the approval of the agenda for the upcoming 10th ECO Heads of Customs Summit, scheduled to be hosted in Tehran.

Addressing the event, the representative of the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran delivered a detailed presentation on the CPD system, also known as the “customs passport” for vehicles. The CPD allows for the temporary entry of personal and commercial vehicles into participating countries without the need to deposit customs duties or cash guarantees at borders.

The presentation was well-received and led to the inclusion of the CPD topic in the meeting’s final report, the report said. Participants acknowledged its potential to simplify customs procedures, encourage international road travel, and enhance regional integration.

Members of the ECO Customs Committee collectively reaffirmed the importance of adopting CPD procedural standards across all member states, calling it a practical mechanism for boosting road tourism, improving transit logistics, and supporting cross-border economic initiatives.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central and West Asia, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. According to the organization, its overall objective is to materialize the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole.

AM