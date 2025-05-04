Iranian, Chinese plastic industry groups sign co-op deal at Iran Expo 2025

TEHRAN – On the sidelines of Iran Expo 2025, the Iranian Masterbatch and Compound Producers Association and the Shenzhen Plastics Association of China signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the plastics industry through experience-sharing, technology exchange, and investment opportunities.

The agreement marks a step forward in fostering international collaboration in the sector. A key component of the MOU is a mutual commitment to exhibition space exchange, which will allow manufacturers from both countries to showcase their products and innovations in each other’s specialized trade fairs. This reciprocal presence is expected to help both sides better understand industrial capabilities and market demands.

Beyond exhibition collaboration, the deal also prioritizes the transfer of technical knowledge and advanced technologies—particularly in the field of engineering plastics. These materials play a crucial role in high-tech industries, and cooperation with Chinese firms could help Iranian manufacturers enhance production quality and competitiveness in global markets.

The agreement also includes provisions for trade delegation visits and efforts to facilitate joint investments. These initiatives are expected to foster direct negotiations, build lasting commercial partnerships, and attract foreign capital and know-how, ultimately driving production growth and job creation in Iran’s plastics industry.

The MOU signals the start of a new chapter in constructive cooperation between the Iranian and Chinese plastics sectors.

EF/MA